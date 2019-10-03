Nature Drops the Fog, Arrowhead Christian Drops the Ball

On the night of Friday, Sept. 7, Rim of the World High School had their Homecoming night and everyone came to the football game to celebrate. Fans were in the stands, the band played and the cheerleaders performed as the fog dropped onto the field.

By the time the national anthem finished playing and the kickoff started the game, fans could barely see halfway across the field as Rim faced off against the Lake Arrowhead Christian School football team. Although the Rim Fighting Scots had to play another football game in the fog, it did not dampen the spirits of the athletes as they sought their fifth straight win of the pre-season.

About halfway through the first quarter, Phillip Smith, #5, ran the ball into the end zone to score the first touchdown of the game and Jorge Salvatierra kicked the extra point. The first quarter finished with a score of Rim, 7, Arrowhead Christian, 0.

During the past several pre-season games, the second quarter has been when the Fighting Scots settle down, focus on the game and come alive. This game was no different. The Scots took off as their offense blew the Eagle defense wide open and Smith scored his second touchdown.

That was just the beginning, as the Fighting Scots’ offensive line moved Arrowhead Christian’s defensive line as if they were leaves blowing in the wind! Jonathan Walker recovered a fumble, which set up another touchdown from around the 5-yard line. Then, Austin Shoopman plowed his way through to score yet another touchdown. Smith scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter, finishing the first half with a score of Scots, 34, Eagles, 0.

It was a festival atmosphere during halftime as athletes and fans celebrated a 34-point lead. The class float parade and the crowning of the homecoming king and queen made it a picture-perfect homecoming!

During the second half of the game, the Fighting Scots’ momentum kept the Eagles at bay. In the third and fourth quarters, Smith scored two more touchdowns. As the buzzer sounded off in the fog of a shrouded Townsend Stadium, the final score was Fighting Scots, 47, Eagles, 0.

On Friday, Oct. 6, the Fighting Scots is hosting the San Gorgonio Spartans. The game starts at 7 p.m. and you might want to come early to get a great seat. The Spartans have a 4-1 record and their quarterback likes to pass the ball, so it will be another great game for the Fighting Scots as they look to extend their record to 6-0.