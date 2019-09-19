Girls Volleyball Plays Eight Games in Five Days

On Friday, Sept. 6, the Rim of the World High School girls volleyball team traveled to Mammoth to play in a tournament at Mammoth High School. With a total of 16 teams participating, lot of competition ensued over the weekend!

On Friday the girls played against Antelope Valley, Yosemite and Bishop Union high schools and won all three games. The next day, they played four more games. Of those, California City and Lone Pine were wins while Yosemite was a loss. The girls advanced to play Mammoth High School in the semifinals. In their three matches against Mammoth, Rim lost 2-1, with the individual match scores being 25-20, Rim, 25-19, Mammoth and 15-11, Mammoth. Overall, the girls had five wins and two losses in the tournament. Congratulations to the Lady Scots!

After traveling home late Sunday night, followed by school on Monday, the Lady Scots volleyball team had to prepare for a game against the Sultana High School Sultans on Tuesday, Sept. 10. This was a tough assignment after playing seven matches just days before! Tuesday’s match started slow for the Lady Scots and they looked off their game as they lost the first and second sets to Sultana at 25-23 and 25-17.

It did appear as if the team realized during the third set that, although the girls had played to exhaustion just a few days before, they had to rise to Sultana’s challenge to claim a victory. The Lady Scots went on to win the third set 25-15 and the fourth set 25-21! During the fifth and final set, the teams traded the lead back and forth, but as the score got closer to 15, the Sultans took a two-point lead to win the set and match.

After the game, coach Pattison said the team had started slow and did not play their true style of volleyball until the third set. Pattison also said they had done well in the tournament but had to come up with a new rotation because they were one girl down that weekend and it was a long drive home.

One of the players on the team, True McCullough-Pinci, achieved a number of kills in Tuesday’s game, was instrumental in the comeback in the fourth set and kept the momentum going in the fifth set. True complimented the team on their success, saying volleyball is truly a team sport and it is really fun when the team is focused and works together.

A senior, True came from a beach town and has been playing beach volleyball for years. She stands a total of 5 feet 5 inches tall but has an amazing vertical leap of over three feet, an incredible asset for a future college player. True has committed to play for California State University, Northridge, next year.

Another girl on the team, Maddie Gabera, really pounded the ball, but also had some amazing blocks while on defense. Maddie said she felt the team got off to a slow start but they eventually got energized and started getting into the game.

“…as a team we played very well in the third set and that inspired the team to work together,” Maddie said.

Maddie said that it was not an excuse, but the girls were very tired from playing in the tournament two days prior and it took some time to get the momentum going. She said the secret to their momentum was talking and encouraging each other and she thinks that’s the secret to the team. She said they play “as a unit, like clockwork.”

Come out and cheer on the Lady Scots as they host Arroyo Valley High School on Tuesday, Sept. 24, starting in the gym at 4:30 p.m.