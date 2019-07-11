Rim Nordic Hosting Second Cross Country Bike Race

Summer is flying by, including bike racing season at Rim Nordic Mountain Bike Park, which is across the street from Snow Valley Mountain Resort, just outside of Running Springs.

This summer begins their 25th year of cross country mountain bike racing.

The second race of a four-race series is coming up on Sunday, July 14. Racers from all over Southern California, and even some from Las Vegas and Arizona, will be descending upon the bike park for a day of racing.

Beginners will race one lap of the “course of the day.” Sport racers will ride two laps for their chance at the custom medals made by owner, Kerry Brown. Finally, the Pro and Expert classes will show their ability by racing three laps.

Additionally, there is a free kid’s race at noon for all kids 11 and under. They are all winners, receiving medals, t-shirts, popsicles and more from Rim Nordic. A release and helmet are required. Sign up on race day before the start of the event.

The series will continue in August with a slightly different course for the racers. The August 11 event will also offer the kid’s race.

More information is available at www.rimnordic.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

The bike park is also open on weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for riding. There are rentals, with a retail and bike shop, on the premises for your needs.

A $10 trail pass for the park’s cross country-oriented trails offers 15 miles of fire roads and lots of single track.

Finally, Rim Nordic and Snow Valley are hosting the Annual Pine Cone Festival on October 5. Over 100 booths, lots of games and crafts for kids, a nature hike, food and all the mountain agencies will be there. Mascots, Cheekers and Smokey Bear, will also join in on the festivities. There will be a free shuttle from Snow Valley, where all will park.