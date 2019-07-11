The Lake Arrowhead Yacht Club Races Are Well Under Way

With a full lake and the Fourth of July weekend, it was a very active four days on Lake Arrowhead.
The Lake Arrowhead Yacht Club (LAYC) has been at Lake Arrowhead since 1928 and has sailors who come from all over to compete at our unique lake. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, races start every Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. There are up to eight different fleets that sail our beautiful lake.
As many of you know, this beautiful lake not only hosts sailing, but also skiers, fishermen and people enjoying the weather and water. It is so wonderful to see our alpine lake used by so many for so many different reasons.
If you ever have the chance, come see the boats as they compete for glory and pride every weekend. Below, are the standings from the Independence series, which ended on Friday, July 5. The sailors are in full competitive mode as we are in the middle of the Arrowhead Series.
Hobie Wave
1st place, Theo Ludford
2nd place, Tori Ludford
Laser
1st place, Sara Stussi
2nd place, Davis Winsor
MC-Scow
1st place, Bill Cohen
2nd place, Jim Hamilton
Hobie 16
1st place, Steve Kendrick
2nd place, Greg King
C-Scow “A”
1st place, Andy Stagg
2nd place, Perrin/Jeavons
