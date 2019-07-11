The Lake Arrowhead Yacht Club Races Are Well Under Way

With a full lake and the Fourth of July weekend, it was a very active four days on Lake Arrowhead.

The Lake Arrowhead Yacht Club (LAYC) has been at Lake Arrowhead since 1928 and has sailors who come from all over to compete at our unique lake. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, races start every Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. There are up to eight different fleets that sail our beautiful lake.

As many of you know, this beautiful lake not only hosts sailing, but also skiers, fishermen and people enjoying the weather and water. It is so wonderful to see our alpine lake used by so many for so many different reasons.

If you ever have the chance, come see the boats as they compete for glory and pride every weekend. Below, are the standings from the Independence series, which ended on Friday, July 5. The sailors are in full competitive mode as we are in the middle of the Arrowhead Series.

Hobie Wave

1st place, Theo Ludford

2nd place, Tori Ludford

Laser

1st place, Sara Stussi

2nd place, Davis Winsor

MC-Scow

1st place, Bill Cohen

2nd place, Jim Hamilton

Hobie 16

1st place, Steve Kendrick

2nd place, Greg King

C-Scow “A”

1st place, Andy Stagg

2nd place, Perrin/Jeavons