The 2019 Wrestling Camp for Women Wraps Up

MVD High Altitude Women’s Wrestling camp returned to Lake Arrowhead on July 8 through July 11 for the sixth annual women’s only wrestling camp under the direction of Marcie Van Dusen-Lane.

Marcie is a graduate of Rim of the World High School and a 2008 Olympic wrestler. She started the women’s camp to give young, female wrestlers the opportunity she never had as a young wrestler: to wrestle other female wrestlers in a camp setting.

During the four-day camp, over 60 girls between the ages of 8 and 18, from seven states, converged on the camp. The girls were ready to learn and meet other female athletes.

MVD Wrestling Camps are run with a team style, so each wrestler is put on a team with a world-class female coach from colleges and universities across the nation. MVD Camps give athletes much more than an advanced insight into the sport of wrestling; they also have fun while appreciating the nature of competition and sportsmanship.

As she welcomed the young women, Marcie focused the campers on three simple principles.

“Have courage, push past your comfort zone and be grateful,” Marcie said.

Marcie also elaborated on why she does a women’s camp.

“As women’s wrestling continues to grow, it’s important that the opportunities for women also continue to grow,” Marcie said. “I’m thankful that I am fortunate enough to offer an all women’s camp for our campers, along with a platform for women coaches. It’s also important to me to host this event in my home town, giving back to a community that has strongly supported me. “

A wide and well-balanced selection of activities were provided as girls attended technique sessions, swam in the pool, learned sports psychology, acquired boxing skills in MMA class and explored the surroundings on nature hikes.

“[This] wrestling camp was the best experience I’ve ever had!” said one girl. “I’m really going to miss the best, competitive, funny and supportive coach I’ve ever had along with all these girls I got close to.”

To Marcie Van Dusen-Lane this is what the camp experience is all about.

Camp dates are already out for 2020. MVD Women’s Wrestling Camp will return June 28 through July 1 and is open to all levels of female wrestlers. For more information, visit www.mvdwrestlingcamps.com.