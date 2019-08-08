Thirty Boats and Good Weather Start the Next Series of Races

The Champion Series is now underway. This is the longest series of the summer, going for three straight weekends. All-in-all, there will be a total of nine races. After this series, there will be only one short weekend series left of the summer: The Mile-High Invitational.

The first weekend of this series saw over 30 boats participate and the incredible weather made the conditions excellent. Winds were a bit light, which put the skills and the luck of the sailors to the test.

What makes our alpine lake so wonderful to compete on is that it has so many variable conditions. Although the direction of the wind is predictable, the amount and consistency is not. Some say “if you can sail Lake Arrowhead, you can sail anywhere.”

We have two more weekends of the Champion series. As we close out the racing season, it promises to include great comradery and competition. If you have not had a chance to watch the races, I would invite you to stroll to the village, spend a little time late Saturday or Sunday, and enjoy the view. The below results are after the first weekend of the three-week contest.