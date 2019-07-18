Member Flight 3 - 1st Net: Stan Sorensen & Mary Lou Early
Member Flight 3 - 1st Gross: Linda & Marty Shade
Member Flight 2 - 1st Net: Ian Andes & Ashton Rief
Member Flight 2 - 1st Gross: Justin Hardin & Maria Carter
Member Flight 1 - 1st Net: Susan St. Clair & Wayne Carter
Member Flight 1 - 1st Gross: Zak Griffiths & Meghan Hardin-Griffiths
LACC “Havana Nights” Golf Tournaments Winners
The Couples Invitational is one of Lake Arrowhead Country Club's signature golf tournaments that gives its members an opportunity to invite their guest couples up to our beautiful course to enjoy a 2-day tournament that includes our Havana Nights dinner on Friday evening.
