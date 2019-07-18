Calm Waters for Sailing

Sailors at the Lake Arrowhead Yacht Club (LAYC) enjoyed some great times on the water on Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14. As the heat came on, the lake was clear, wet and cool. The winds were great and the races were on. The results were mixed but a great time was had by all the racers who participated.

Sailing is a great sport and outdoor activity for all ages, so it is great to see our junior sailors out there as well. Some of them start racing as soon as they learn to swim.

There was quite a difference in boat traffic compared to the Fourth of July weekend as there were fewer lake-goers. This led to some great sailing as the water was much calmer than the previous weekend. There were also many water-skiers enjoying the beautiful alpine lake.

If you ever have the opportunity to be at the Lake Arrowhead Village during Saturday or Sunday afternoon, you should stop and watch some of the sailboats. Races start right before 2 p.m. and you can usually see 20 to 30 sailboats from several fleets all fighting for first place, or at least bragging rights in their fleet.

Great places to watch the races are at the end of the peninsula or at one of the restaurants along the village shoreline.

On next Saturday, we start the Commodores series, which will continue for two weeks. Below are the results from the latest Arrowhead series. See you on the lake.

Optimists

1st place, Chris Wallace

2ne place, Jack Formby

3rd place, Patrick Ashworth

Hobie Wave

1st place, Tori Ludford

2nd place, Ted Ludford

Laser

1st place, Jack Stussi

2nd place, Davis Windsor

3rd place, David Griffitts

R Laser

1st place, Bill Wallace

2nd place, Megan Windsor

3rd place, Sarah Stucci

MC-Scow

1st place, Bill Cohen

2nd place, Larry Olsen

3rd place, Ted Ludford

Hobie 16

1st place, Greg King

2nd place, Gary Martell

3rd place, Ginny Dunn

C-Scow “A”

1st place, Andy Stagg

2nd place, Kevin Snaer

3rd place, Perrin/Jeavons