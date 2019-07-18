Calm Waters for Sailing

Sailors at the Lake Arrowhead Yacht Club (LAYC) enjoyed some great times on the water on Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14. As the heat came on, the lake was clear, wet and cool. The winds were great and the races were on. The results were mixed but a great time was had by all the racers who participated.
Sailing is a great sport and outdoor activity for all ages, so it is great to see our junior sailors out there as well. Some of them start racing as soon as they learn to swim.
There was quite a difference in boat traffic compared to the Fourth of July weekend as there were fewer lake-goers. This led to some great sailing as the water was much calmer than the previous weekend. There were also many water-skiers enjoying the beautiful alpine lake.
If you ever have the opportunity to be at the Lake Arrowhead Village during Saturday or Sunday afternoon, you should stop and watch some of the sailboats. Races start right before 2 p.m. and you can usually see 20 to 30 sailboats from several fleets all fighting for first place, or at least bragging rights in their fleet.
Great places to watch the races are at the end of the peninsula or at one of the restaurants along the village shoreline.
On next Saturday, we start the Commodores series, which will continue for two weeks. Below are the results from the latest Arrowhead series. See you on the lake.
Optimists
1st place, Chris Wallace
2ne place, Jack Formby
3rd place, Patrick Ashworth
Hobie Wave
1st place, Tori Ludford
2nd place, Ted Ludford
Laser
1st place, Jack Stussi
2nd place, Davis Windsor
3rd place, David Griffitts
R Laser
1st place, Bill Wallace
2nd place, Megan Windsor
3rd place, Sarah Stucci
MC-Scow
1st place, Bill Cohen
2nd place, Larry Olsen
3rd place, Ted Ludford
Hobie 16
1st place, Greg King
2nd place, Gary Martell
3rd place, Ginny Dunn
C-Scow “A”
1st place, Andy Stagg
2nd place, Kevin Snaer
3rd place, Perrin/Jeavons
