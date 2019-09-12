Cross Country Mountain Biking Season Ends

With such beautiful weather on the mountain this past Sunday, Sept. 8, racers could not resist coming to race one more time at Rim Nordic Bike Park. As the final of four races this summer, this one had the best turnout of the season, bringing racers from as far away as Las Vegas and Santa Maria.

Winners of the day’s race and winners of the overall series were awarded medals. Each medal was custom made by Rim Nordic owner, Kerry Brown. To qualify in the overall series, racers had to compete in a minimum of two races and attend the series finale. For those who made all four races, their lowest score was dropped.

Locals who placed include, Garnet Vertican, Richard Teachout and Charlie Farrell. Vertican is from Crestline and placed first in class and first overall. Teachout is from Skyforest and placed second in class and second overall. Farrell, of Lake Arrowhead, placed third in class and third overall. The overall series also included team scores. The Cyclery Bike Shop from La Mirada was the winning team, with Bear Valley Bikes from Big Bear taking second place.

Though the cross country series is over, there is one more event in December. The California State Fat Bike Race will emerge onto the Rim Nordic trail system on Dec. 8. Racers are hoping for a little snow, since that is why they own a fat bike.

Don’t forget about the free Pine Cone Festival happening at Rim Nordic on Oct. 5!

More information about summer and winter availabilities at Rim Nordic can be found on www.rimnordic.com.