First Paddle Board Event of 2019

The Lake Arrowhead Water Ski and Sport Club held its first paddle board event this past Sunday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

Six and a half participants paddled one lap around Emerald Bay. The wind just started when the green flag was dropped for the paddlers.

Sam Frey took an early lead to capture first place. Brody Hannon took second place. Brody's dad, Jim Hannon, took third place. Sandy Frey and her granddaughter were right behind Jim for fourth place. Following Sandy was Cindy Horist.

The Club is trying to put on another event, so visit the Lake Arrowhead Water Ski Club Facebook page for upcoming events.