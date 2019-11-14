Rim Youth Cheer Bring Home the Trophies

On Sunday, Nov. 3, the Rim Scots Youth Cheer team once again took to the stage to perform in the Annual California Youth Football Association (CYFA) Cheer Competition at Norwalk High School.

With a lot of new cheerleaders, amazing returners and all new coaches, the season was more work than ever before. Our new Cheer Director, Mary Jaffee, made it her mission to get these squads ready for competition. Not only did she do that, but the team brought home seven first-place trophies, one of which was the “Big Kahuna” for overall points.

Jaffee said she could not have been successful without her Assistant Cheer Director, Cheyanne Jaffee, and her coaches, Jamie Christie and Taliah “Coach T” Ross. She said the coaches’ dedication to their squads all season long paid off big time. With the support of the parents, the whole season rocked!

“I’m in awe of Rim Cheer,” said Mike Pasquarella, the president of RIM Scots Youth Football and Cheer.

There was a lot of other support at the competition on Sunday, which included several football players, who cheered the girls on to victory.

“Cheer is such hard work. Whether you are flying in the air, basing like a champ or rocking the POI balls, it’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” said Tammy and Mike Pasquarella. “Rim Scots Youth Football and Cheer want all the cheerleaders to know how proud we are of you! Go Scots!”