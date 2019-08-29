Girls Volleyball Wins Pre-season Opener

With the heat of summer bearing down on us, it can be hard to believe that fall sports have just begun, but Rim of the World High School’s volleyball team was on fire in their first two matches of the season.

The Lady Scots took on the Indians of Palm Springs High School on Thursday, Aug. 22, and the Cowboys from Cajon High School on Friday, Aug. 23. It took five sets to come out ahead against the Cowboys.

Under the leadership of Kyle Pattison, the new head coach, the Lady Scots were focused as they finished the first set against Palm Springs with a score of 25-3. The second set against Palm Springs was just as intense as the Lady Scots aggressively pounded the ball and won 25-9.

During the third set, some of the Lady Scots were substituted, allowing other girls some playing time, but they always kept the lead. When it was all done, the girls volleyball team finished the third and final set with a score of 25-17, bring home a win for their first home match.

The very next day, the Cajon Cowboys traveled up the mountain to take on the Lady Scots and came out short. It took five sets, with scores of 25-14, 19-25, 25-15, 20-25 and 15-10, to finish off the Cowboys, making for a great matchup.

It is the amazing talent that makes up the Rim Volleyball so successful. Co-captain, Danielle McCasland, #7, led the offensive effort of the Lady Scots by getting 25 points. Another lady to watch is fellow co-captain, Ashley Allen, #8. In the fifth set, Allen had two amazing defensive digs that threw the Cowboys off their horses and onto the ground. It was truly a team effort that led the lady Scots to their second home match win.

Come out and support the Lady Scots volleyball team at their next home game on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. as they go up against the Bulldogs of Oak Hills.