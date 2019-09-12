Yacht Club Season Finale

If you saw the colorful sails on Lake Arrowhead this past Saturday or Sunday, Sept. 7 and 8, it was because Hobie Cat fleet 434 sponsored the Hobie Cat sanctioned “Paul Baltimore Memorial Regatta”, previously named the “Lake Arrowhead Hobie Regatta.”

We are proud to say that, for the 15th year, Lake Arrowhead was the destination of about 25 sailors from all over the west coast that converged to show off their skills. We had sailors from Northern California, Nevada, Arizona and, of course, various cities throughout the southland that met to have fun and compete.

There were four different categories of boats: Hobie 16As, Hobie 16Bs and Cs, Hobie Waves and Hobie Cat 18s. Not only were the sailors treated to our beautiful alpine lake, but they were also blessed with perfect weather and a full array of wind conditions. It was truly a thrill to see all skill levels, from world-class sailors to novices sailing in an organized race for the first time.

With the help of the Lake Arrowhead Yacht Club, Arrowhead Lake Association, local sponsors, and a large group of volunteers, the regatta was a massive success.

We want to give a huge shoutout to the race committee and the chase (safety) boats. Without their commitment to safety and keeping the rules in place, our races would not be possible.

One of the great attributes of Hobie sailing is that you see a lot of family and friends sailing and spending time together. It is a fun, thrilling, friendly, outdoor sport that everyone can enjoy.

This was our last official sailing event on Lake Arrowhead for the season. If you are interested in learning more about sailing Hobie Cat sailing or events, contact us through our Facebook page: Hobiefleet434.

Race results

Hobie A

1st place Jeff Newsome

2nd place Tony Krauss

3rd place Dave Spaurkule

Hobie B/C

1st place Brian Eisenbisse

2nd place Chris Gilmore

3rd place Karen Coward

Hobie 18

1st place Dave Scavone

2nd place Denny Osburn

3rd place Dave Potter

Hobie Wave

1sy place Gordon Bagley

2nd place Steve Rogoff

3rd place John Z