Fighting Scots Corral the Broncos

Last Friday, Sept.13, was a great evening for football when the Bishop Union High School Broncos traveled from Bishop, CA to play the Rim of the World High School Fighting Scots. The weather was warm as the sun set in the west and the game got underway.

After the kickoff to Bishop, Rim set up for the passing play. As predicted, Bishop took to the air for their first play, but the Fighting Scots shut the Broncos’ pass play, successfully containing the quarterback for a loss in yardage. At the end of the first quarter, the score was tied 0-0.

Three minutes into the second quarter, Rim was able to move the ball downfield to the 17-yard line; striking distance for a touchdown. Then, quarterback Brock Chapman threw a pass that was intercepted by the Broncos and they ran for a touchdown, scoring the first in the game. With the extra point, the score was Bishop, 7, Rim, 0.

With three minutes and forty-five seconds left in the first half, the Fighting Scots drove down to the one-yard line and Phillip Smith, 00, blasted the ball through the Bronco defense for a touchdown. The conversion was not successful in scoring the extra point though. With a minute and 15 seconds left, the Broncos scored another touchdown, finishing the first half at Bishop 14, Rim, 12.

As the second half got underway, and a full moon rose over the mountain, fans, friends, players and staff were talking about that evening’s auspicious date: Friday the 13th! The Broncos kicked off the ball and, like a bolt of lightning coming out of a cloudless sky, Owen Kelly, #18, received it and ran for 86 yards to score a touchdown for the Fighting Scots! As they were down by two points, Coach Jurado decided to go for the conversion. The Broncos were waiting and stopped the run, however, but this did not dampen the fan’s wild enthusiasm for Owen’s previous touchdown.

Late in the third quarter Rim had the ball deep in Bronco territory, when confusion was witnessed on the field by all! Apparently, Rim picked up the ball and set it back down making the ball “live.” One of the Bronco’s defensive players realized it was in play, picked up the ball and ran for the end zone. Smith chased the Bronco down at warp speed and dropped him on the 15-yard line. Bishop was able to capitalize on Rim’s error and made the field goal to end the quarter with Broncos, 17, Fighting Scots, 12. At the date of publication, Rim’s football team is contesting the play of the live football to CIF.

During the fourth quarter, Rim was down by a touchdown. All the Broncos needed to do is hold Rim from getting another touchdown, but that was not to happen. The Fighting Scots dug in and drove the ball downfield. With one yard to go, Smith punched through the Broncos to put six more points on the board. With a one-point lead and the clock running down, the Fighting Scots made a pass, converting two points and took a solid lead in the game.

When the Bishop Broncos took possession of the ball, they went to the air for yardage, but the Fighting Scots’ defense held the Broncos at bay. The final score was Rim of the World Fighting Scots, 20, Bishop Broncos, 17.

On Friday, Sept. 20, the Fighting Scots travel to Perris High school and take on the Panthers in their fourth non-conference game.