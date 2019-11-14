The last time Rim of the World High School football advanced to CIF playoffs was in 2014, when they played Citrus Hill High School. That game ended the season for Rim football.

This year, the Fighting Scots football team got into CIF once again. They traveled to Montebelloto to play Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary High School, the Cardinals, for the first round of the playoffs.

The evening was full of excitement and Rim of the World High School was well represented in the stands. At the end of the first quarter of play, the score was tied at 14-14 and there was confidence among the fans that the Fighting Scots would do well.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals were just coming alive and held the Fighting Scots offense from moving the ball downfield. When the Cardinals had possession of the ball, they made another touchdown on a 22-yard passing play and converted the extra point into a 7-point lead. Ultimately, the first half finished with a score of Cardinals, 24, Rim, 14.

During the second half of the game, the Cardinals scored another touchdown and made the field goal, finishing the third quarter with a score of Cardinals, 31, Rim, 14.

In the fourth quarter, the Fighting Scots were able to score on a fumble recovery. When the clock ran out of time, the final score was Cardinals, 31, Fighting Scots, 22. This finished the season for the Fighting Scots football team.

Although Rim lost to Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary, ending Rim’s football season, recognition must be given to those involved.

Coaches Bob Gradillas, Jonny Dennis, Kurt Chapman, Kirk Kenaga, Jason Ortiz, Alec Hutton, Troy McHenry, Nate Pesquera, and Head Coach Joe Jurado give their time and energy to Rim’s football program. These coaches have a passion, drive and belief that Rim of the World Fighting Scots football can be competitive – that they can persevere over teams who out-number and out-weigh them!

Rim’s football coaches have to coach smarter, study the game plan for vulnerabilities and focus on the strengths of the players as a team. These coaches have honed a group of high school boys and forged them into men that work as a collective, cohesive team.

Though the season is over, the football players have worked hard; done what seemed like a gazillion bear crawls; ran plays over and over; played defense, offense and special teams; and, if one of them stumbled, someone else covered them. They kept their grades up, ran into human walls, played while in pain, and always went back onto the field. They didn’t give up!

To the parents: thank you for being encouraging and supportive, giving reassurance, tending wounds and being there for these young athletes.

Yes, the Fighting Scots football team lost the game, but they made it to CIF playoffs, which makes them part of Rim’s legacy!