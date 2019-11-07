Fighting Scots Football Advances to CIF After Pounding Arroyo Valley

Last Friday, Nov. 1, was the last home game of the season for Rim of the World High School football. The stadium, full of fans, was filled with excitement and sadness as the senior athletes, band members, and cheerleaders were recognized.

The game was pivotal for the football team; a must-win for the Fighting Scots as they hosted the Arroyo Valley High School Hawks at Townsend Stadium. The victor of the game would determine whether Rim would have a spot in CIF playoffs!

Arroyo Valley began the quarter with a successful onside kick and recovered the ball. Unfortunately, things went very bad for the Hawks after that. In the second play, Jason Sherman recovered a fumble by the Hawks and the Fighting Scots took possession of the ball at Arroyo Valley’s 38-yard line. After the Scots’ recovery, Philip Smith ran for a 48-yard touchdown and Jorge Salvatierra kicked the extra point, all within the first three minutes of the game!

Rim kicked the ball off to Arroyo Valley, but the receiver fumbled and recovered the ball. Subsequently, the lightning-fast defense of the Fighting Scots took down the runner on Arroyo Valley’s 33-yard line. On the next play, the Hawks’ center snapped the ball to their quarterback, who fumbled the ball. CJ King recovered the ball, running for a 32-yard touchdown. The kicker, Salvatierra, made the extra point, drilling the ball between the field goal posts and, within the first 10 minutes of the game, pumped up the score to Rim, 14, Arroyo Valley, 0.

This game saw Arroyo Valley committing a number of fumbles and missed snaps, invariably giving the Fighting Scots the ball with great field position. With nine minutes left in the first quarter, Smith broke through Arroyo Valley’s defensive line for a seven-yard touchdown. Then, Rim kicked off the ball. Arroyo Valley had a 30-yard kickoff return but eventually had to kick the ball away. The Fighting Scots took possession on their own 14-yard line.

During the next play, the Rim offensive line blew a hole in the Arroyo Valley’s defense and King ran the ball down to their 36-yard line. In the following play, Smith ran the ball into the end zone for a 41-yard touchdown and Salvatierra made a successful kick for the extra point. Arroyo Valley took possession of the ball, but Sherman then recovered another fumble made by the Hawks, setting up another field goal kick by Salvatierra, ending the first quarter of play with Fighting Scots, 30, Hawks, 0.

In the second quarter, Brock Chapman threw a 60-yard pass, completed by Luke Miller, who ran for a touchdown. Salvatierra made the extra point for Rim yet again. A few minutes later, Rim drove the ball downfield and Salvatierra kicked a 25-yard field goal for three more points. Arroyo Valley was able to get points on the scoreboard after that, with a 40-yard pass and touchdown, but the extra point kick was blocked. The score at the end of the first half was Rim, 40, Arroyo Valley, 6.

The remainder of the game was all Fighting Scots football. Chapman had a two-yard run for a touchdown and Salvatierra kicked for another field goal. King had a great sack of the Hawks’ quarterback for a major loss of yards, forcing Arroyo Valley to kick the ball. Chapman threw a long pass to Smith on the Hawks’ 25-yard line and, in the next play, Smith ran the ball 25 yards for another touchdown, with Salvatierra making the extra point kick. At that point in the game, the score was Fighting Scots, 54 and the Hawks, 6.

Late in the fourth quarter, Smith had another 25-yard touchdown and Salvatierra kicked the final field goal, making the extra point and ending the game with a final score of Fighting Scots, 61, Hawks, 6.

The win for the fighting Scots secured them a spot in the CIF playoffs. For their first game, they travel to Cantwell Sacred Heart High School in Montebello on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. Rim fans should leave early to avoid Friday night traffic. Support our Rim athletes and let Cantwell Sacred Heart know that we will be there for our school as they compete in the first round of CIF playoffs.