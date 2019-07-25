Mixed Winds for Sailing on the Lake

Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21, gave way to yet another wonderful weekend of camaraderie, competition, fun and, of course, sailing. The two days held a variety of sailing conditions including great winds, swirling winds, lack of winds and perfect winds.

Sailing normally begins around 1:30 p.m., when the wind typically picks up in the mountain communities. This is most likely caused by the inversion layer, which takes place when the heat from the surrounding desert communities rises over the mountain in the afternoon. That being said, Saturday had winds die off in the late afternoon due to slightly cooler weather.

The varying sailing conditions are one of the many factors that make our alpine lake such a wonderful place for skilled sailors to compete. If you have the opportunity to be at the shoreline in the middle of Saturday or Sunday, it is quite a sight to see all the boats competing for pride and swagger.

We also want to thank ALA and the great chase boats that keep a watchful eye on our sailors as they maneuver around the lake and in between other lake goers. They are a key component to keeping our racers safe during these events. If a sailboat turns over, the chase boats keep the sailors out of harm’s way while they right their boats and get back in the race. Since we all share this wonderful lake it is important that we watch out for one another and keep safety top of mind for all who are out enjoying it.

Here are the current standing for the middle of the Mid-

Summer Series:

Optimist

1st place - Chris Wallace

2nd place - Jack Formby

Hobie 16

1st place - Greg King

2nd place - Steve Fair

3rd place - 2-way tie: Steve Kendrick and Gary Martell

Laser Radial

1st place - Brittany Wallace

2nd place - Megan Winsor

Laser Full

1st place - Jack Stussi

2nd place - Emily Wallace

3rd place - Davis Winsor

MC-Scow

1st place - Jim Hamilton

2nd place - Bill Cohen

3rd place - Larry Olsen

C-Scow “A”

1st place - Andy Stagg

2nd place - Andy Stagg, Jr.

3rd place - Jeavons