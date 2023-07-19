LAKE ARROWHEAD - Debbie Gard, a member of the Lake Arrowhead Country Club, got her “Ace” on hole #2 during the Lake Arrowhead Country Club’s annual Couples Tournament was held on July 14-15.
A hole-in-one is an achievement in itself. Everyone understands what it is, even those not into golf. Making a hole in one is undoubtedly difficult.
The 2023 annual Couples Tournament event is just one of the many fun activities open to golf members. Following the first round of play, all members were invited to enjoy a Havana Nights Party which was filled with great Cuban inspired food, music and dancing at the pool!
Winners of the tournament by flight were:
Meghan Hardin Griffiths and Ron Bache for 1st Place Gross Member Flight 1, Wayne and Maria Carter 1st Place Net Member Flight 1. Vic and Kristi Leader 1st Place Gross Member Flight 2, Jeff and Lisa Jutras 1st Place Net Member Flight 2. Fred and Kim Meares 1st Place Gross Member Flight 3. Marty and Linda Shade 1st Place Net Flight 3.
The club offers more than golf, tennis and pickle ball - As a family friendly club, kids enjoy “Sunday Funday” every Sunday in the Summer which may feature a bounce house, DJ, or a Foam Party. Kids club is held every Tuesday in July! The kids enjoy cookie decorating, Tie Dye T-shirt Day, Reptile Day, and Nerf Extravaganza!
The Lake Arrowhead Country Club is located at 250 Golf Course Road in Lake Arrowhead. Its sole focus is on providing members and guests with world-class country club service and experiences, including golfing on the 18-hole championship golf course, playing tennis an pickle ball on the modern racket facilities and enjoying exquisite cuisine at the clubhouse.
For membership details, contact Membership and Marketing Director Gina Richardson, 909-337-2441 ext.106.