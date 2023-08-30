The 48th Annual Lake Arrowhead Home Tour will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
The 2023 Lake Arrowhead Home Tour is about living at the lake, immersed in nature, and the spirit of community.
“You’ll experience the lake like never before,” said Sondra Hughes, Home Tour chairwoman. “You’ll visit the North Shore neighborhood by both lake and land. The North Shore is historic Lake Arrowhead, evoking the glamour of old Hollywood stars who came here to work and play. North Shore is a salute to ‘Old Arrowhead’ for it’s old-world charm and grace that evokes a time when life moved more slowly and people were not in a hurry to change everything just for the sake of change. We are inspired by these homes preserving their historical significance.”
From The Little Blue Cottage that is set in a lush green mountain forest, to a beautifully remodeled home, Storybook Lodge.
“You will arrive by boat at a gorgeous estate, Lakefront Mountain Lodge, built in 1956 but updated to fit the lakefront lodge style,” said Hughes. “Down the path is another lakefront cottage, Old Arrowhead, built in the 60’s that truly feels as if it has not been touched by time.”
“Contrasting the North Shore neighborhood homes, on Highway 173, you will be shuttled to a 60’s style Prow House which has been completely remodeled,” Hughes said. “Now a fashionable, modern-mountain home, Lakeside Chalet is sure to appeal to all generations with it’s youthful Millennial spirit.”
“Every year we try to show the different sides of the hidden gems found in Lake Arrowhead, where no two home are ever alike, and which makes this alpine forest resort area so special in our mountain communities,” Sondra Hughes shared.
Home Tour attendees will be able to tour five unique homes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., attendees are invited to celebrate the Tour with a fabulous Food & Wine bistro lunch served at another historic venue, the Tudor House. Attendees can drive directly to The Tudor House located at 800 Arrowhead Villa Road, Lake Arrowhead. Built in the 1920’s, the Tudor House is a historic destination that offers dining, entertainment and special events.
“Home Tour is the biggest fund raiser for us,” said Rob Bull, executive director at Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to seeing our repeat Home Tour attendees and meeting new guests.”
Anyone interested in pre-planning the tour may refer to the 2023 Home Tour (Souvenir) Magazine which will be inserted inside the Mountain News in the coming week.
To purchase Home Tour tickets, visit LakeArrowheadHomeTour.com.