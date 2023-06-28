Celebrate the 4th of July weekend with a range of exciting activities and events in Lake Arrowhead and its surrounding communities. From fireworks and parades to outdoor adventures and live music, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some highlights:
Fireworks: Don’t miss the spectacular fireworks display over Lake Gregory on Saturday, July 1, at 9 p.m.; and over Lake Arrowhead on Sunday, July 2 at 9 p.m. For the best viewing experience, head to Lake Arrowhead Village.
Parade and Festivities: Go to the Jamboree Days Parade on Saturday, July 1, at 10 a.m. The parade will be followed by a full day of activities at the Fun Zone next to the Skate Park and a Beer Garden in the Arrowhead Credit Union parking lot.
Outdoor Adventures: Explore the beautiful natural surroundings with family hikes at the Arboretum or Arrowhead Ridge. For a more challenging trek, take on the Pinnacles hike, offering miles of scenic trails.
Visit SkyPark at Santa’s Village, a family-friendly outdoor venue offering activities like mountain biking, ax throwing, rock climbing, and zip-lining.
Live Music: Enjoy summer concerts at Lake Arrowhead Village throughout the weekend. On Friday, June 30, experience the Rock N Roll Band (Boston Tribute) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, July 1, the band DSB (Journey Tribute) will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. On Sunday, July 2, catch Petty & the Heartshakers (Tom Petty Tribute) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Local Events: Check out the First Friday event at The Lake House on June 30 from 4 to 7 p.m., featuring wine, Hors D’oeuvres, and artwork by Linda Brown and Julia Aubrey.
Visit The Market at Lake Gregory on June 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. for shopping, food, and live music.
Explore the Running Springs Farmers Market & Artisan Faire on July 1 and indulge in fresh produce, bread, jam, and nuts.
Educational Experiences: Dive into the history of Lake Arrowhead and its surroundings by visiting the local museum.
You can also take a tour aboard the Arrowhead Queen at Lake Arrowhead Village, where you’ll learn about the lake’s history and celebrity residents.
Wildlife Sanctuary: Discover Wildhaven Ranch, a sanctuary located just a 10-minute drive from Lake Arrowhead Village. Take the Bear Watch and Eagle Walk Tour on July 1 at 12:30 p.m. Make reservations online at www.WildHavenRanch.org.
Save the Dates for Upcoming Signature Events:
Sunday, July 23: MCH Le Grande Picnic - A fundraising event for Mountains Community Hospital with a variety of food and live auctions.
Saturday, July 29: Rotary Classic Car Show at Lake Arrowhead Village.
Saturday, September 9: Lake Arrowhead Brewfest at ALA’s Tavern Bay Beach Club. Contact the Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce for more information.
Saturday, September 16: Lake Arrowhead Home Tour - Explore stunning residences, enjoy a boat shuttle on the private lake, and indulge in a food and wine reception. Contact the Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce for more details.
Enjoy a memorable 4th of July weekend in Lake Arrowhead with these festive events and activities.