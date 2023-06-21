Every year on the third full weekend in June amateur radio operators throughout the US participate in an event called Field Day. The purposes of this event are to practice setting up communications in the field and to offer the community an opportunity to visit and learn more about amateur radio.
This year, once again, the Mountain Top Amateur Radio Association (MTARA) will hold their Field Day at the Masonic Lodge in Twin Peaks on Saturday, June 24th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The public is invited to this free event.
There will be three radio stations set up and anyone is welcome to try and make a contact alongside one of the licensed radio operators. In addition to the radio stations there will be seven special educational presentations and demonstrations put on by club members. These presentations will showcase emergency radio equipment, trying your hand at Morse Code, learning to solder, how to throw a wire antenna over a tree branch, solar power, radio operations at a mountain summit or a park.
MTARA with over 150 members in the mountains invites you to visit the event. Learn more about how these club members provide emergency communications during extreme weather conditions, reporting fires, accidents and provide safety communications for special events like the ALA 4th of July fireworks, Tour de Big Bear, Gran Fondo and many other events.