Mountains Community Hospital
“Our in-person fundraiser, Le Grand Picnic, is returning after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and tickets are on sale now,” said CEO Mark Turner. “The last time we held this event, it sold out, so get your tickets while they last. This year’s event is Back to the Future themed, so jump in your DeLorean, set your destination time to 5:00 pm on July 23, 2023, and see how today’s donations will make a lasting impact on the future of Mountains Community Hospital!”
Now in its 29th year, this fundraiser is a mountain tradition attended by over 300 people. The event takes place in the hospital’s Rose Garden and features silent and live auctions, entertainment, food and drink, and a raffle for three gold coins worth nearly $2,000 each!
“We have made a lot of progress on the waiting and registration areas at the hospital,” said Mark Turner. “We hope to open these areas to the public this month.”
Turner also shared that Dr. Nashed, the new general surgeon, credentialed with many insurance providers can now see IEHP patients.