The 36th Antique & Classic Boat Show will take place on this Saturday, June 10, by the dockside at Lake Arrowhead Village, in conjunction with Woodie Car Show, providing a stunning backdrop for these classic boats and cars.
Slicing through the sparkling waters of the pristine lake, visitors and locals alike will be able to get an up close viewing of the classic wooden boats on the dock, and listen to the growling engines as the boats parade by the docks. The event will feature classic wooden boats from the 1940s and 50s, including renowned brands such as Garwood, Chris-Craft, and Hacker Craft.
The show open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ‘Ezduzit’ is the featured boat at the 2023 Classic & Antique Boat Show.
Proceeds from public admission to the show will benefit both the Southern California chapter and the event host, The Rim of the World Historical Society, which is dedicated to preserving the history of the communities of the San Bernardino Mountains.