On Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 3 p.m., the Arrowhead Arts Association (AAA) will grace the stage with the Riverside Philharmonic, bringing you “Bach to the Future” at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Arrowhead.
Kicking off this musical journey will be the renowned local ensemble, Mountaintop Strings, proudly sponsored by AAA since 2002.
AAA President Ken Camarella is delighted to announce that this spectacular concert is a gift to the community, with no admission fee. Camarella explains, “To secure your seats, simply visit arrowheadarts.org, click on ‘contact,’ provide your name, email, and a message specifying the names of attendees in your party. This will help us ensure an accurate headcount. No physical tickets are necessary; your online reservation is your pass.”
Given the anticipated full house and the event’s complimentary nature, reservations will close as soon as it reaches full capacity. Camarella urges all interested patrons to secure their reservations promptly and consider carpooling. Attendees are kindly requested to arrive no later than 2:30 p.m., as seating will be allocated on a first-come, first-seated basis.
AAA celebrates the enduring legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach, a musical craftsman and a towering influence in the history of Western Art music. “Bach to the Future” showcases not only Bach’s masterpieces but also the works of composers inspired by his genius. AAA presents the following highlights regarding the performance:
1. Alban Berg’s Violin Concerto (1935): An homage to Bach’s Cantata BWV 60, “O Ewigketi, du Donnerwort” (O eternity, you thunderous word), this piece weaves a haunting commentary around Bach’s composition.
2. Orchestration of Bach’s Passacaglia and Fugue in C minor, BWV 582: Music director Tomasz Golka leads an unusual, eclectic, and at times jazz-inspired rendition of this Bach classic.
3. Johannes Brahms’s 4th Symphony: The entire symphony, including the last movement based on Bach’s Cantata BWV 150, “Nach dir, Herr, verlanget much” (For Thee, O Lord, I Long).
About Music Director
Tomasz Golka
Tomasz Golka, an accomplished conductor and composer, won 1st Prize at the 2003 Eduardo Mata International Conducting Competition. He has graced the stages of orchestras across North and South America and Europe, earning critical acclaim. Notable performances include collaborations with world-class soloists such as Susan Graham, Alisa Weilerstein, Gary Hoffman, Inon Barnatan, and his pianist-brother, Adam Golka.
Golka’s impressive career includes roles as Cover Conductor for the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Cleveland Orchestra, and the legendary Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos. His musical journey has taken him from serving as Chief Conductor of the Colombia National Symphony to being the Music Director of the Lubbock Symphony and the Chamber Orchestra at St. Matthew’s in Los Angeles. He currently holds the position of Music Director of Riverside Philharmonic.
As a composer, Golka has ventured into both film and concert music, receiving recognition as the Composer-in-Residence of the 2018 Boulder International Chamber Music Competition. His concert compositions have been performed by numerous symphony orchestras.
Born in Warsaw, Poland, in 1975, Golka and his family emigrated to Mexico in 1980 and later to the United States in 1982. He pursued his passion for conducting and violin, earning Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in violin from Rice University. He also holds a Certificate in Film Scoring from UCLA Extension, where he was awarded the coveted BMI/Jerry Goldsmith Scholarship.
For further information, inquiries, or questions, please visit ArrowheadArts.org.