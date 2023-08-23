Lisa Haley, Lao Tizer, Eric Marienthal, George Whitty fire up Blue Jay Jazz Fest
Come experience the magic of live jazz in majestic Lake Arrowhead August 24-26 2023.
The legendary Blue Jay Jazz Festival returns with an amazing lineup of world class jazz, Cajun-Zydeco, funk, soul and dazzling virtuoso entertainment, for three consecutive days.
On Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25, pack a picnic basket and join the celebration lakeside at the spectacular Arrowhead Lake Association’s Tavern Bay Beach Club.
On Saturday, August 26, the party moves to the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa for a mid morning concert of riveting live music featuring jazz luminaries and special guests.
Here’s the lineup:
Thursday, August 24 - Lisa Haley and her incredible band of “smiling scoundrels,” the Zydekats, take the festival stage. Since their 1994 debut, Lisa Haley & the Zydekats have become one of the world’s most beloved Americana/Cajun/Zydeco bands. Lisa’s 2008 Grammy-nominated “King Cake” crashed into the Billboard World Chart and the Americana movement with her blue violin and soaring, compelling “cornbread” voice. This sure-to-sell-out performance promises an unforgettable “Joy Ride.” Prepare to catch “Zydecosis!”
Also on Thursday, don’t miss the highly entertaining Cal Baptist Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of renowned jazz saxophonist/clarinetist, Dan St. Marseille, performing with the Blue Jay Jazz “Future Generation” scholarship winners. This dynamic opening act is certain to get music fans stirred up with a fiery stew of straight-ahead jazz, funk, soul and infectious melodies and rhythms.
Friday, August 25 - The funky vibe continues with a lively concert by the all-star Speakeasy Band. The temperature rises with pianist/keyboardist/composer and former “Best New Jazz Artist” nominee, Lao Tizer (Special EFX, Down To The Bone). This party-loving all-star group also features multi-Grammy-winning saxophone legend Eric Marienthal (Chick Corea, Rippingtons) and the spellbinding Maiya Sykes, a classically trained vocalist who studied with Nina Simone and Betty Carter and competed in the “Battle Round” of NBC’s “The Voice, Season 7.”
The Tizer band also features Grammy-winning drummer Gene Coye; Anthony Crawford, bass; Joey De Leon, percussion; and guitarist/composer/arranger Chieli Minucci, co-founder and long-time bandleader of the Grammy-nominated contemporary jazz-fusion group Special EFX.
Saturday, August 26 - Emmy and five-time Grammy award-winning keyboardist George Whitty debuts with his star-studded trio and a host of special guests (plus a few surprises) at the spectacular Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa. Whitty has spent 30 years playing on the road with the Brecker Brothers, Herbie Hancock, David Sanborn, Richard Bona, Chaka Khan, Sadao Watanabe, and many others. His resume as a session musician and producer includes some of the best-selling records of all time: Santana’s “Supernatural” (with Dave Matthews); Celine Dion’s “Falling Into You” and “These are Special Times”; and more than 100 other CDs. The trio features jazz all stars Andre’ Berry, bass, and Rayford Griffin on drums.
The Blue Jay Jazz Festival was started by the Arrowhead Arts Association in 1991. The Blue Jay Jazz Foundation which produces the festival is now an independent organization. In the early days the festival was held on the roof of (then) Thrifty Drugstore in Blue Jay.
An evening of live world class jazz cost a whopping $5.00 recalls Dr. Hugh Bialecki who along with Patti Doyle of the Arrowhead Arts Association, and Simon Barley of the American Jazz Symposium were instrumental in its creation.
“While much has changed since those early days in Blue Jay, our passion for providing this uniquely American sound remains rock solid.” said Chris Levister, president of the Blue Jay Jazz Foundation. “We continue to look for ways to bring joy and healing through the gift of music.”
We are grateful to our community, sponsors, donors and fans that like our organization; believe in the power of music. Though the history of music is complicated and often debated, one thing is certain: If we loved live events before they were stripped from our lives during the pandemic, we appreciate them with a fiery passion now.
Proceeds help provide instruments, equipment and scholarships for rising stars and youth who would otherwise sit on the sidelines.
In the Blue Jay Jazz Festival party tradition, Tavern Bay guests may bring their own picnic baskets of food and beverage. Eight-person tables and individual seating is available online at bluejayjazz.org. For assistance, contact us at (909) 366-6955.