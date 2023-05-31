CRESTLINE - The 2023 Corks & Hops returns to Crestline this Saturday, June 3. It offers locals and tourists alike the chance to indulge in a delightful craft beer and wine tasting experience. Kicking off this Saturday, the festivities commence with live music performances across three stages. Prepare to be entertained by the likes of Little Bear Valley Blues, Steve Taylor and Neil Bradley, and the Black Dogs.
From June to October, on select Saturdays from 3pm to 8pm, attendees can immerse themselves in a carefully curated selection of unique craft beers, boutique wines, live music, and delectable food offerings. Throughout the event, there will be plenty of opportunities to explore the artisan market and support local merchants offering handcrafted goods. Start the Corks & Hops experience at one of our two convenient check-in stations: Arrowhead Credit Union on Lake Drive or Hearth & Sage in Crestline’s Top Town. Attendees will receive their wristband, souvenir glass, and a map.
This year’s event stretches along Lake Gregory Village on Lake Drive up to the Top Town section of Crestline. Take a leisurely stroll from one shop to another, or hop on the complimentary shuttle service that connects Lake Gregory Village to Top Town. Clearly marked pick-up and drop-off spots ensure a hassle-free experience, with a maximum wait time of 15 minutes.
Corks & Hops takes place monthly on Saturdays June 3, July 8, August 5, September 2, and October 7.
The Crestline Chamber of Commerce takes great pride in presenting Corks & Hops 2023, with Sotheby’s International Realty’s Debbie Baker as the Premier Sponsor, as well as the wineries, craft breweries, and local business members, the Chamber is thrilled to host this mountain town event for its fifth consecutive year!