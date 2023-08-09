“Find a need and fill it.” Although the exact origin of the phrase does not seem to be traceable, the thought has been acted upon by many entrepreneurs. Maegan Tintari felt the need for a place in the Lake Arrowhead area for grownups to gather, enjoy good food, chat, dance—and stay up late if they want to. Seeking to fill the need for a place like that, she teamed up with cousins Chad Ratliff and Mike Province and together the three of them renovated The Royal Oak restaurant (doing all the work themselves) and opened Dogwood Tavern in April 2018. Chad is an electrician and a contractor, so his expertise was key to the renovation. Good food, making and meeting up with friends, shooting pool, dancing to live music, a game room with retro arcade games, and karaoke are available for adults over 21 from 3 pm to 2 am at 27187 Hwy 189 in Blue Jay. Parking is available at the adjoining Rite Aid parking lot.
Many of the people who frequent the Lake Arrowhead Village are vacationers and families, and the shops and businesses there generally close early, but local mountain people were happy to find a place that was open late (Dogwood was the first establishment to be open until 2 am) and where they could enjoy sushi (Dogwood was among the first local places to begin serving it). Maegan said, “We have a great local crowd,” many of whom are repeat customers. Maegan, Mike, and Chad have a heart to work with other local businesses to make the mountain better, and they are pleased to be able to help make Blue Jay a destination. Like the TV series “Cheers,” Dogwood Tavern has become for many a place “where everybody knows your name.”
The basic menu at Dogwood stays the same, but on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, sushi is served. One menu favorite is Steak and Spinach. Maegan said their goal for Dogwood was “high end bar-style food—with new menu items and seasonal cocktails coming this fall.” Appetizers include Home Made Tortilla Chips, Hand-cut French Fries, Garlic Parmesan Fries, Carne Asada Fries, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Jalapeno Poppers, and Chicken Potstickers. Light meals include Seared Ahi Tuna, Fresh Veggie Wraps, and Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap. Hearty Classics feature Steak and Spinach Wraps, and your choice of Dogwood Burgers: Angus, Beef, Veggie, or Western BBQ. And don’t forget the Sushi! (See the online menu at https://www.dogwoodtavern.net/—with Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps thrown in.)
A DJ and dancing are featured on Saturday nights. Karaoke has just resumed on Thursday nights and the last Friday of every month. Starting August 4, live bands will perform the first three Fridays of each month at Dogwood. They have special themed nights (details on Facebook or Twitter). Both the patrons in the game room and those in the bar area feel like they are enjoying the same music and ambience of the tavern, whether seated in a booth, gathered around a pool table, playing a game, dancing, or mingling at the main bar.
The three co-owners had the same vision for the establishment, and each brought a skill set that contributed to bringing it to fruition. Mike had over 20 years of restaurant experience. Chad and Maegan each had a different business background to contribute. Meagan had been blogging since 2007 (https://lovemaegan.com), so she moved into handling Dogwood’s social media presence. Mike is the bartender as well as the chef. Chad accepted an invitation extended to the Dogwood owners to go to Lynchburg, Tennessee in February 2019 to attend a Founder’s Tour and learn more about the history behind the premium whiskey Uncle Nearest 1856. The whiskey highlights an interesting bit of American history that has recently been recovered.
The history of the man and the whiskey was researched and retold by Fawn Weaver, and she loved the story so much that she and her husband eventually moved from Los Angeles to Lynchburg. She leads the tour. Nathan “Nearest” Green (aka Uncle Nearest) was born into slavery but emancipated after the Civil War. He was a master distiller who perfected Tennessee Whiskey, later teaching Jack Daniel everything he needed to know to make the whiskey for which he became famous. Finally, Nathan Green has emerged from the shadows with his name displayed on Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Whiskey. Both Mike and Chad will be heading to Tennessee in August for the tour of the Uncle Nearest distillery.
Large tree trunks inside the building draw one’s attention. Looking up, one can see they are not actual trees growing up through the roof. One of the owners’ requirements for the renovation was the inclusion of large post beams with tree trunks. It had to be an oak to match the original tree that was part of The Royal Oak and “it had to have been burned out and already fallen, as we did NOT want to harm any living trees,” Maegan explained. “Besides,” she added, “burned trees are already hollow, making it easier to fit around a beam.” With a wood collecting permit acquired in Big Bear, they searched for months and found nothing until, while driving deep into the back woods, they finally found their main post beam hollow tree and got it put into place.
The three co-owners of Dogwood Tavern all value tradition and the feeling imparted by mountain architecture and design. Maegan explains, “Our goal was always to keep the originality and nostalgia of the old Royal Oak while lifting the heaviness and lightening the space with a modern-rustic touch.” They kept the original chandeliers in the game room while removing the wall in between the game room and the main bar, creating a seating area on both sides. The old fireplace was restored to working order, providing a cozy ambience on chilly evenings. “It’s functional and efficient and created an openly energetic flow that just FEELS good,” Maegan said. They wanted a place for the community go to meet each other—“and I’m pretty proud of it,” Maegan concluded.