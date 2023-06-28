Multiple Grammy and Emmy winner George Whitty brings an all-star trio to the Blue Jay Jazz Festival’s performance on Saturday, August 26 at the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa. George, a mountain resident since 2006, has played and recorded with Carlos Santana, Herbie Hancock, the Brecker Brothers, Celine Dion, Chaka Khan, David Sanborn and dozens of other top artists, producing four Grammy-winning CDs along the way. With him for this special performance will be bassist Andre Berry, a recent transplant to Running Springs and a first-call bassist with The Brothers Johnson, David Sanborn, A Tribe Called Quest, Dave Koz, TLC, Kirk Whalum and a long list of other great musicians. On drums they have Joel Taylor, drummer for Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lorber, Herb Alpert, Josh Groban, Bobby Caldwell and a top recording choice of producer David Foster.
This powerhouse band will be joined by special guests to round out a joyous morning session of hard-grooving, funky, inspired electric jazz. According to George, lakeside on the outdoor terrace of the Arrowhead Resort and Spa is the ideal location for the event. “We want people to groove to it,” he said, and space will be provided for attendees to dance.
George on keyboard is a Twin Peaks resident. Andre Berry, the trio’s bass player, recently moved to Running Springs, and Joel Taylor, drummer, has a house in Big Bear. Their home base is local, but the band members are known and loved across the US and abroad.
The Rochester Jazz Festival in New York was on George’s itinerary with another set of band members in June that he has played with for 25 years, then a performance at the intimate basement jazz club Iridium in Times Square. The New York band (Chris Minh Doky’s All Stars) consisted of a lead bass player from Copenhagen, a drummer from Baltimore, a guitar player from San Diego, and a trumpet player from New York. Jazz musicians seem to be like their music, mixing and matching frequently. “If you’re a jazz musician, you know 200 other musicians and they will recommend you for a project, and a lot of people these days find you on YouTube.” The trio that will be performing in Lake Arrowhead have played with other well-known musicians in venues across the US, but they met when they all lived in the Los Angeles area in the 1990s.
George was born and raised in Oregon. His mother’s rule for all six of her children was that they learn to study music in some form of their choosing and stick with it for at least six years. The default was piano—classical piano. George wasn’t crazy about classical music, but as he moved into Rachmaninoff and Debussy and more contemporary composers, his enjoyment grew. His piano teachers gave him some music from Dave Brubeck and Scott Joplin. He came across a Keyboard Magazine and was fascinated reading about Chick Corea. He wanted to learn to play his kind of music.
After high school, George attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, since he didn’t figure he could advance his passion for jazz in Coos Bay, and that was the main school to study jazz. He could only afford two years at Berklee, but he then took private lessons with a very good private instructor. He moved to New York in 1984 and gradually got better and better work with bigger and better artists. He “took several detours along the way, mostly motivated by running out of money or a car failing on me or something like that.” His first road gig was a year with a lot of driving with Matt “Guitar” Murphy, the guitar player with the Blues Brothers. “That was an excellent band and a lot of fun. I kept meeting people and networking. Along the way I produced a couple of tunes for Chaka Khan. That introduced me to a pianist named Eliane Elias, a great Brazilian artist. She was Randy Brecker’s wife, and when The Brecker Brothers were looking for a keyboard player and a producer, she recommended me, and everything kinda took off from there.” People have been calling ever since. “Engineered coincidences” have put George in the right place at the right time in his career. “It’s a combination of the having skills people want to hire and, as the great percussionist Don Alias put it, ‘you gotta give good bus!’ meaning you have to be good people to be on the road with.” George found his way as a producer by being “a very early adopter of the idea of being able to make a record in your house. I had an eight-track reel-to-reel recorder in the 80s, and I was one of the very first people to have a computer and be able to execute music in the computer, and I just always wanted to do that. I wanted to be able to make my own music in there and to do that for other people. When Randy Brecker called me, that was really the thing that they needed--to have somebody who could take their written music and make a demo out of it. He was already able to that around 1991. They could listen to the music and shape it and hear what it would sound like it before they actually recorded the instruments of the Brecker Brothers playing it.
Eventually George moved back to New York and undertook a career playing for corporate functions and weddings there. He said the 500 functions he played for provided a great experience in his career path.
Jazz was born in the USA, but it has come to be appreciated worldwide. George has played and conducted jazz clinics in many international venues. In February, the Chris Minh Doky All-Stars will conduct a 2-day workshop for the Rochester, NY school district. Four years ago George held an after-school clinic at Rim High with Eric Marienthal.
George moved to California because he was getting more involved with television and film composing. When his oldest son Ryan was born in 2003, he got off the road to “be home and be dad.” He had been touring about four months each year until then. His other son Chris was born in 2006. He could do the tv and film work from his home studio. “To be honest, I just think California is a better place to raise kids than the New York metro area, at least it seemed like it to us, and we stayed—and it’s been good.” Ryan is a very good classical pianist, a music minor at Cal. “He’s also got a really great musical ear,” his dad said. He learned a lot of entire records “by ear and by watching YouTube,” said George. “He just enjoys playing for the joy of it.” Chris is involved with producing music on the computer. “He’s got various songs that he’s working on with friends on the mountain. He’s going to Interlochen this summer to do a music production camp for three weeks.” He is considering pursuing music production and engineering after high school. “I’ve always loved the fact that they were into music but we never pushed them at it in any way,” George added.
Tickets for the Blue Jay Jazz Festival are available from Bluejayjazz.ticketleap.com or Bluejayjazz.org for $55. The George Whitty Trio will be playing on Saturday, August 26 from 11:00am-1:30pm. Although the other performances will be at Tavern Bay Beach Club, only the George Whitty Trio will be on the outdoor terrace at the Lake Arrowhead Resort.