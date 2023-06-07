June 8 - Coffee with a Cop at 8:30 a.m.
Stop by at for a free cup of coffee with one of our local law enforcement officers. The venue is at Kringle’s Coffee & Gifts.
June 9 - Tunes in the Trees featuring Dead Man’s
Party, 7-9 p.m.
The Tunes in the Trees summer concert series returns to SkyPark starting on Friday night, June 9th featuring Dead Man’s Party (Oingo Boingo tribute).
Doors open at 5 p.m. for attendees to grab dinner and drinks at St. Nick’s Patio & Grille, Billy’s BBQ or the Pedal Pub before the show. Guests will be admitted to the concert area once the band has completed soundcheck. Music begins at 7pm.
Tunes in the Trees concerts are included with a SkyPark Day Pass or Passholder membership. Concert-only tickets for $20/each are also available.
June 10-11 - SkyPark
Bike Fest
Explore an array of MTB industry vendors, product demos, and seize the chance to win incredible giveaways. Plus, opportunity to enhance your skills through informative bike clinics.