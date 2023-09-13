The 48th Annual Lake Arrowhead Home Tour is scheduled for this Saturday, September 16, 2023. This year’s Home Tour promises an enchanting experience of lakeside living, nestled in the embrace of nature and the warm spirit of community.
The five gracious homeowners are thrilled to open their doors and welcome the community into their beautiful residences, all in support of the annual fundraising effort for the Lake Arrowhead Communities Chamber of Commerce. From the charming Little Blue Cottage, the enchanting Storybook Lodge, and the inviting Lakeside Chalet, to the two picturesque lakefront homes in Winter Harbor Cove, our Home Tour attendees will have the opportunity to explore a diverse array of architectural styles, interior designs, scenic surroundings, and rich historical backgrounds.
The North Shore neighborhood will feature two stunning lakefront homes accessible by a delightful boat shuttle, while the other two first-tier homes can be reached by land via a shuttle from the Sandal Church.
The boat shuttle will transport you from Lake Arrowhead Village to the Lakefront Mountain Lodge, originally constructed in 1956 and lovingly updated to capture the essence of a classic lakefront lodge. Nearby, you’ll find the charming Old Arrowhead cottage, dating back to the 1960s and situated in the Winter Harbor Cove neighborhood.
From the tranquil Little Blue Cottage, nestled in the heart of a lush mountain forest, to the exquisitely remodeled Storybook Lodge, every stop on this tour offers a unique glimpse into lakeside living.
Inside the Storybook Lodge, be sure to spot the Bright Crown stove. Introduced in the mid-1800s, and it quickly gained a reputation for quality and craftsmanship. The Bright Crown stoves were renowned for their ornate and intricate designs. The company is said to have stopped making stoves in 1946. Today, Bright Crown stoves are considered valuable collectibles and antiques. They are sought after by collectors of vintage stoves and those interested in preserving a piece of American history.
“The North Shore is an integral part of Lake Arrowhead’s history,” remarked Sondra Hughes, Home Tour chair. “It pays tribute to the glamour of old Hollywood stars who once graced this area with their presence. The North Shore captures the essence of ‘Old Arrowhead,’ with its timeless charm and grace, reminiscent of an era when life unfolded at a more leisurely pace, and change was not pursued simply for the sake of change. We draw inspiration from these homes, preserving their historical significance.”
Contrasting the North Shore homes, along Highway 173, you’ll be shuttled to a 1960s-style Prow House, which has been completely transformed into a modern mountain retreat known as the Lakeside Chalet. “Its youthful Millennial spirit is sure to resonate with visitors of all generations,” Hughes added.
The Home Tour Committee’s mission is to showcase the diverse hidden gems that Lake Arrowhead has to offer, emphasizing that no two homes are ever the same in this picturesque locale.
The Home Tour is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., attendees are cordially invited to celebrate the Tour with a delectable Food & Wine bistro lunch at another historic venue, the Tudor House. Located at 800 Arrowhead Villa Road, Lake Arrowhead, this Tudor-style gem, dating back to the 1920s, offers not only fine dining but also entertainment and special events.
Robin Bull, the executive director at Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce, highlights the significance of the Home Tour: “Home Tour is our most significant fundraiser, and we eagerly anticipate the return of our loyal attendees while extending a warm welcome to new guests.”
To secure your Home Tour tickets, please visit LakeArrowheadHomeTour.com. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to explore the charm and history of Lake Arrowhead’s hidden treasures while supporting your community!