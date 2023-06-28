CRESTLINE - Lake Gregory will present its fireworks on Saturday, July 1. The Jamboree Days Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. The Crestline Chamber of Commerce has chosen the theme “Mountain Strong” to celebrate the resilience of mountain communities in the wake of this year’s devastating winter storms.
Jamboree Days festivities continue after the parade ends with swimming and boating at the lake, a family fun zone next to the skate park, and dining and browsing in downtown Crestline.
Next to the skate park, the fun Zone will include games, vendors and Food vendors will set up and serve up tasty treats both at the Beer Garden and near the Fun Zone.
Located in the parking lot of Arrowhead Credit Union from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Classic rock bands will provide the tunes as local vineyards and breweries pour a variety of the Southland’s favorite craft beers and fine wines.A live band will play throughout the afternoon.
Lake Gregory will close at 5:00 p.m., freshen the beaches and reopen for free to the public at 6:00 p.m. Visitors may picnic at the lakeside and watch the fireworks show at 9:00 p.m.
Celebrations continue on Monday with a community picnic. For more information, contact Crestline Chamber of Commerce.