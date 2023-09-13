The 13th Annual Brewfest held at ALA’s Tavern Bay Beach Club last Saturday was a resounding success, attracting over 600 enthusiastic guests.
Robin Bull, Executive Director of the Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce, noted the event’s growth from the previous year, with an increase in both breweries and ticket sales. The allure of Arrowhead Lake Association’s stunning Tavern Bay venue drew attendees from various regions, including the Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego.
Bull emphasized Brewfest’s role in fostering community unity around the hospitality industry and local businesses. The event’s promotional efforts spanned a radio campaign on KCal, advertisements in niche market magazines, newspapers, and social media. Guests were even given a souvenir Road Trip Guide to encourage ongoing support for the breweries throughout the year.
Produced by the Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Lake Arrowhead Brewing Company (LABC) and Mountain Brewclub, Brewfest featured a remarkable lineup of commercial breweries and homebrewers. Travis Lanthier, owner of LABC, highlighted their involvement in the event’s production and their role as the glass sponsor. Lanthier also emphasized the inclusion of smaller breweries offering unique brews not typically found in stores.
One of the event’s standout features was the collaboration brew between LABC, Mountain Brew Club, and Brew Knights, which resulted in an oatmeal raisin cookie golden stout. The participation of both home brewers and commercial brewers side by side created a vibrant atmosphere that received high praise from both brewers and attendees.
Local businesses played an integral role in the event, with Lake Arrowhead Tattoo sponsoring a lively team of Pirates, and Lakefront Taproom, Jetties, and Twin Peaks Farmers Market offering their delectable food specialties. Sycamore Ranch Winery provided wine for the VIP Tent, and guests appreciated the souvenir glasses created by Lake Arrowhead Brewing Company.
John Hackney, owner of The Lakefront Tap Room, shared their success, estimating around 250 orders and mentioning the enthusiastic response to their offerings.
Kyle Avarell, owner of Jetties, expressed delight at the impressive turnout and the early sell-out of their smash burgers.
The live music, featuring local talents like Jeff Ballew, Angela Riggio, Dave Bennett, Rob Goodwin, and Shannon Bizzy, received rave reviews from attendees and added to the event’s lively atmosphere.
Both VIP and general admission tickets were nearly sold out, with VIP guests enjoying complimentary sandwiches and salads catered by Fox in the Woods under a spacious VIP tent.
First-time attendees, such as Lee Perilli from Redlands, expressed their enjoyment of the variety of local vendors and sampling options, vowing to return next year. Local business owner John Stehmeier of Mountain Ponds also praised the event.
Bombswag provided the event’s souvenirs, and Brewfest T-Shirts and Tank Tops featured at Lake Arrowhead Brewing Company are still available for purchase.
The event’s success was made possible through the generous support of sponsors like Jersey Mike’s, Elevate Realty, Burkitt’s Bugs, Rapid International Security, Goering Portables, Burrtec, and The Mountain News.