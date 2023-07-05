Registrations are now open for The Eleventh Annual Lake Arrowhead Rotary Classic Car and Motorcycle Show. The event will take place on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in the scenic Lake Arrowhead Village from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. After a pandemic hiatus, village officials, merchants, and local Rotary members are thrilled to resume this beloved tradition.
The Lake Arrowhead Rotary is organizing this popular charitable event, and all net proceeds and voluntary contributions will go to the Lake Arrowhead Rotary Foundation. The foundation supports charitable projects both locally and internationally.
Classic vehicle owners and enthusiasts consider Lake Arrowhead their favorite car show venue, thanks to its stunning backdrop and gentle lake breeze. Jeri Simpson, the event chair, expressed her excitement about taking on this role and expects a big turnout this year.
“We hope to have 80 cars and motorcycles entered into the event,” said Jeri Simpson, event chair. “We still have several slots available, so I encourage all car and motorcycle enthusiasts to register their vehicles online at EventBrite.com.”
Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a summer day by the lake while admiring the lovingly maintained vehicles. In the previous year, over two thousand visitors viewed one hundred classic cars and motorcycles along the lake shore under clear skies.
Admission to the car and motorcycle show is free for spectators, and free parking will be available as well. Trophies will be awarded to participants, and some of the categories in previous years included Best Chrome, Most Exotic, Most Movie Ready, People’s Choice, and Best Speeding Ticket Magnet. Those who wish to exhibit their vehicles and compete for these trophies can register online by visiting the Lake Arrowhead Rotary’s official website at www.lakearrowheadrotary.com. The entry fees for cars are $60, while motorcycles are $50.
Since spaces are more limited this year, early registration is recommended to secure a spot.
Enjoy the scenic beauty of Lake Arrowhead and the remarkable collection of classic cars and motorcycles at the Eleventh Annual Lake Arrowhead Rotary Classic Car and Motorcycle Show on July 29, 2023.