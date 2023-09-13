The Lake Arrowhead Oktoberfest will be held September 16th to October 29th, every Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“If you thought the Summer Concerts were fun, wait until you attend Oktoberfest,” said Rich Goodwin, event organizer. “You will be entertained by our great (and funny) Festmeister, awesome German bands and games such as the Team Sausage Toss - which is like an egg toss but with a greasy sausage, Choke the Chicken Contest which is formerly stein holding - same concept - just more fun, kid’s games and dance party’s.”
The beer selections are from the sponsor, Spaten (the original beer of Oktoberfest Germany) and German food from our food vendors such as Herman Z German, added Goodwin.
“Table reservations are the best way to attend Oktoberfest and to get a table under the big tent,” Goodwin said. “However they are not necessary as the event is free to attend. We have many free tables outside the big tent (first come first served). So, come on by and have a beer, chicken dance with us, sing, dance, eat some great food and have fun!”
For additional info about the Lake Arrowhead Oktoberfest, visit www.lakearrowheadoktoberfest.com.