Last Saturday, the Lake Arrowhead Water Ski Club (LAWSC) hosted its first races of the summer season! The races began a little bit delayed this evening, as many of our skiers were driving up the hill from Long Beach, right after competing in the Small Boat Long Beach to Catalina ski race! This race is difficult, and Saturday was rough and choppy. Congratulations to all of them for a great race there, as well as coming up to the lake to compete again; incredible!
For this night of racing there were a total of 7 skiers, 4 observers, and 4 race drivers! This time around, there were 2 races - one sprint and one choice double up. A sprint is a race where one single skier is behind each boat for the duration of 2 laps around the course, giving it their all to win. In a double-up choice race, skiers choose their partner, and ski with them behind the same boat, on equally measured 80-90 foot lines. The team skis for the duration of 3 laps around the race course, working together to come in first!
In the sprint race, team 915 came in first! Driver Bryin Yedor and observer Carl Johnson pulled Jesse Johnson across the finish line. Team 915 did not start out in first place, but they earned it by speeding up and passing team 001 in the second lap and racing for the finish line! Shortly after 915 passed and took the gold, team 001 with Driver Brian Hopkins and observer Matt Carricaburu pulled Madison Mears in for second place. In third came team 70! Driver Jim Choura with observer John Harich and skier Clayton Smith behind the boat. Unfortunately Clayton missed his first start out of the water, putting him a few moments behind. Pulling up the rear was team 12. Driver John Marshall and observer Collin Peckham with skier Randy Lewis. Team 12 had a big delay in the start of the race with a very tangled ski rope. After a few minutes of having the skiers sit in the cold water, the race committee decided to start the race without team 12; though they got it sorted out and joined the other boats shortly after.
The next and final race was our choice double up. This race was 3 laps around the race course and the skiers were able to choose their partners. In first place was team 001! Driver Brian Hopkins with observer Matt Carricaburu pulled Madison Mears and Sean Davison to victory! Shortly after, team 915 came across the finish line! Driver Bryin Yedor with observer Carl Johnson with skiers Jason Davison and Ryder Tovatt, came in at a close second. In third came team 70, behind driver Jim Choura and observer John Harich was skiers Jesse Johnson and Randy Lewis.
The Lake Arrowhead Water Ski Club would like to congratulate and specially mention Ryder Tovatt, Jason Davison, and Sean Davison for skiing the Small Boat Long Beach to Catalina race, the very morning of the races mentioned above! These three skiers have shown great dedication to their sport! Bryin Yedor and Carl Johnson (long time LAWSC members) also came up to support the races after driving in the Catalina race, so many thanks to them! Thank you, and great job on your races down the hill! Additionally, some of these same skiers as well as a few others from Lake Arrowhead will be competing in the Big Boat Long Beach to Catalina ski race in about 5 weeks, so keep your eyes peeled!
The Lake Arrowhead Water Ski Club would also like to mention that we dedicated this night of racing to the Ski Queen herself, Linda Peckham. For those who do not know her, Linda passed away last year, and changed Lake Arrowhead forever. She was an incredible mother, a supportive grandmother, a loyal and dedicated friend, a valued mentor, impressive skier, fabulous pickleball playing game queen. There aren’t enough words to describe her, but we will say that she touched the lives of countless people, and continues to do so today with her legacy. She was truly incredible, and will be dearly missed, so this season, and always, we ski for you Linda.
Our next races will be held on July 24th, this upcoming weekend! This night of racing will be dedicated to “Doc” Anderson, who has also had a huge impact on Lake Arrowhead and the waterskiing community. Races to follow will be on July 29th and August 5th. If you are interested in participating please join us at 4:15 at the marina on any race day! The LAWSC is always looking for new volunteer patrols and skiers! To note, Skiers must bring their own ski and life vest or suit; helmets and ropes may be supplied if needed. Each full night of racing is $20 and all skiers are also required to have an ACTIVE USA waterski membership that is at least at the Grassroots level as well as be safe sport certified (if not a new USAWS member). For any questions about USA Waterski, what it is, or how to sign up, contact Jessica Annable at (310)-944-2280 or Nikki Yedor at 714-323-8944.
We look forward to seeing you at the dock soon! Special thanks to ALA patrol for keeping our skiers safe! Thank you to all drivers, observers, boat chasers (volunteer patrols) as well as our skiers and Nikki Yedor for keeping us going!
If interested in joining the LAWSC for any races please scan the QR code: