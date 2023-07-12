Summer Concert Series
at Lake Arrowhead Village
The 2023 Lake Arrowhead Village Summer Concert series will feature Colour My World (Chicago Tribute) on Friday, July 14; and The Long Run (Eagles Tribute) on Saturday, July 15.
The following week, on July 21 and 22, Bonfiren(AC/DC Tribute) and Led Zepagain (Led Zeppelin Tribute) will take center stage Friday and Saturday respectively.
On July 28 and 29, Wanted (Bon Jovi Tribute) and Cash, Killer & The King (Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis & Elvis all on the stage at one time) will be featured on Friday and Saturday respectively.
This is a popular outdoor concert series enjoyed by not only the locals, and also our vacation home owners and visitors. Music, dancing, beer and wine garden on site. Village restaurants such as Papagayos, the Lakefront Tap Room, Jetties, Cadillac Cowboys and the Lake Arrowhead Village Pizza Deli welcome concert attendees to dine in the Village.
Many Village merchants will also stay open during the concert for your shopping needs. Anyone craving for a Caramel apple or ice cream can visit Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory or Village Sweet Shop.
If you want to know more about what’s happening in Lake Arrowhead and the surrounding communities, please pick up a copy of the local newspaper, Mountain News, and a take-home copy of Lake Arrowhead Magazine. You will find them near the Center Stage area.
Bring the families to Lake Arrowhead Village - Shop, dine and be entertained! Although concerts start at 6:30 p.m., check-ins start at 5:30 p.m. Table reservations are available, visit LakeArrowhead- SummerConcerts.com for more information.
Tunes in the Park at SkyPark
Every Friday nights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m, enjoy live music, dancing, food and fun at SkyPark at Santa’s Village with friends and family.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and attendees can grab dinner at St. Nick’s Patio and Grille or Billy’s BBQ House before the show.
In addition, the Pedal Pub will remain open for your enjoyment as well.
Steve’s Rock ’n’ Roll Time Machine will entertain the Top 40 for all to enjoy. The following Friday, July 21, Led Zepplica (Led Zeppelin Tribute) will take the stage. On July 28, Identity Theft The Band will entertain the 80’s hits.
Summer Concert Series at Lake Gregory
The Friday Night Summer Concert Series at Lake Gregory take place every Friday through September. The Friday Market starts at 4 p.m. and the concert starts at 5 p.m. Vendors will be open through 8 p.m. The event is pet-friendly. There will be two to three food trucks each week, including Buddy’s BBQ some weeks, and the trucks will be alternating for variety.