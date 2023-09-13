Prepare to be enchanted as Maestro Tomasz Golka conducts the captivating “Bach to the Future” with the Riverside Philharmonic. On this Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 3 p.m., the Arrowhead Arts Association (AAA) invites you to embark on a musical journey at the Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Arrowhead.
Ken Camarella, President of AAA, joyfully announces that this extraordinary concert is a heartfelt gift to the community, with no admission fee. Anticipating a full house and considering the event’s complimentary nature, reservations will close promptly upon reaching full capacity. Camarella urges all eager patrons to secure their reservations without delay and encourages carpooling. Attendees are kindly requested to arrive no later than 2:30 p.m., as seating will be allocated on a first-come, first-seated basis.
AAA pays homage to the timeless legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach, a musical luminary and an enduring influence in the annals of Western Art music. “Bach to the Future” not only showcases Bach’s timeless masterpieces but also the works of composers who drew inspiration from his genius. The highlights regarding the performance:
Alban Berg’s Violin Concerto (1935): An evocative tribute to Bach’s Cantata BWV 60, “O Ewigketi, du Donnerwort” (O eternity, you thunderous word), this composition weaves a haunting commentary around Bach’s original.
Orchestration of Bach’s Passacaglia and Fugue in C minor, BWV 582: Music director Tomasz Golka leads an unconventional, eclectic, and at times jazz-inspired interpretation of this Bach classic.
Johannes Brahms’s 4th Symphony: Experience the grandeur of Brahms’s Fourth Symphony, a masterpiece that resonates with the timeless echoes of Bach’s influence.
Attendees are kindly requested to arrive no later than 2:30 p.m., as seating will be allocated on a first-come, first-seated basis. Commencing the opening will be the local ensemble, Mountaintop Strings, proudly sponsored by AAA since 2002.
“Bach to the Future” promises to be a captivating musical experience you won’t want to miss. Camarella explains, “To secure your seats, simply visit arrowheadarts.org, click on ‘contact,’ provide your name, email, and a message specifying the names of attendees in your party. This will help us ensure an accurate headcount. No physical tickets are necessary; your online reservation is your pass.”