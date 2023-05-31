CRESTLINE - Crestline has a new local source of fresh food, with the opening of a new neighborhood farmer’s market in Top Town. The new operation is co-managed by Alexander Vallejos and Lori Luke. Vallejos said he felt the community needed a new means to obtain provisions. “The community lost Goodwin’s, and Sunday felt like a good day.” “I’m just really excited that the community is coming out to support us, and we’re also thanking the vendors who showed up for us,” said Luke. A total of 19 vendors set up, by the intersection of Highway 138, Lake Drive, and Crest Forest Drive, on the concrete area once occupied by an Italian restaurant and a sports bar, vacant since a fire a few years ago. The vendors offered fresh produce, eggs, Mediterranean dips, gourmet yogurt, coffee, handicrafts, and clothing.
Brandon Burgess and his family of four walked to the market from their nearby home. “We’re familiar with the Long Beach market where we used to walk every Wednesday. So now, yeah, it’s cool to walk here from our house.” Vendor Miguel Torres, who sells handmade and repurposed clothing, shared his space with James Ciccariello, who makes unique decorative items from wood and resin. Both sell at other markets in the area, and were excited about the turnout.
Zaina Chaudhry and Jay Roveda came from “the other side,” Running Springs, to shop in Top Town. According to Chaudhry, “It’s a neat little market. I just got some coffee. He makes it just the way I make it at home, with oat milk.” Miguel Castillo, working for Angelo Ranch, offered free samples of his stone fruits and berries.
He said the berries, including blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries, were selling very well.
Agina Sedler, from Skyland, bought fruits and vegetables, and fresh eggs. “I was so happy to find out it was here, so I don’t have to drive to Twin Peaks,” said Sedler.
The market is a Certified Farmers Market (CFM). A CFM has to get “certain permits from the California Department of Food and Agriculture,” according to Lori Luke. A CFM provides opportunities for small growers to market their products directly to the public, without expenses of commercial preparation, such as packing, sizing, and labeling. This market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.