ALA fishing derby a success
LAKE ARROWHEAD - Last Saturday, the Arrowhead Lake Association (ALA) hosted its annual fishing derby for ALA members and their guests, creating a memorable day filled with excitement and camaraderie.
A total of 56 adults and 22 young anglers eagerly participated in the trout and bass fishing competition. Dedicated participants arrived as early as 5 a.m. to check in and wasted no time in getting back to the lake, ready to cast their lines and reel in their prized catches.
While some preferred to fish from the shoreline and the fishing dock, others ventured out onto boats to find the perfect spot for their angling endeavors. Regardless of the approach, every participant displayed great skill and enthusiasm as they tried to outwit the crafty trout and bass that inhabit the lake.
The UCLA Lake Arrowhead Lodge, a prominent sponsor of the event, generously provided a delicious BBQ lunch to replenish the energy of all participants, volunteers, and sponsors. The dedicated UCLA management team, led by director Dylan Matteson, Food & Beverage manager John Capella, and Dining manager Meghan McCann, were present throughout the day. Chef Francisco Roman was personally grilling and catering to the hungry anglers and ensuring that everyone enjoyed a delectable meal.
During the event, ALA team member Sharon Pittman took the opportunity to introduce ALA member Mary Jo Alari and honor the memory of her late husband, Gary Alari, who sadly passed away in March. Sharon highlighted Gary’s six-year tenure as the official “fish weigher” at ALA’s annual fishing derby, emphasizing his invaluable contribution to the event. In tribute to Gary’s passion for fishing, Mary Jo Alari requested that donations be made to the ALA Fish Stocking program in lieu of flowers, a heartfelt gesture that resonated with the attendees.
Expressing his gratitude, ALA general manager Bob Mattison extended his appreciation to UCLA for their generous donation of the BBQ lunch. He also conveyed his sincere thanks to all the participants and volunteers, acknowledging their valuable contributions that made the fishing derby event an outstanding success. He also complimented his team member, Sharon Pittman, for planning the successful event.
The ALA’s annual fishing derby brought together anglers of all ages and skill levels, fostering a sense of community and showcasing the beauty of Arrowhead Lake. As the sun set on a day filled with laughter, friendly competition, and the joy of fishing, participants and organizers left with memories that will undoubtedly last a lifetime.