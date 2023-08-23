Group brings Great American Songbook cannon to BJ Jazz Festival
When the Tudor House in Lake Arrowhead went looking for a Jazz band that would authentically represent the music from the Great American Songbook, a loosely defined canon of significant 20th-century American jazz standards, popular songs, and show tunes, 5 stellar musicians answered the call. All the members of the Speakeasy Jazz band perform a wide variety of genres, but all share a common love for the Jazz of the early masters.
From the swing of Ella Fitzgerald and Sara Vaughn, to the cool of Miles Davis and John Coltrane, the Speakeasy Jazz band sets the mood and has been delivering the goods for the past four years every other Wednesday at the Iconic Speakeasy built by the famed mobster Bugsy Siegal.
Band leader Tom Fernandes says visitors to the historic club enjoy American cuisine and drinks with a healthy heaping of live jazz, all while catching a glimpse of its mid-century heyday. The band debuts at the Blue Jay Jazz Festival, Friday, August 25, as opening act for the Lao Tizer Band featuring Grammy Award winning saxophonist Eric Marienthal.
Tom studied guitar at USC in the prestigious Studio Guitar Program. In addition he spent 2 years under the tutelage of famed jazz master, the late Ted Greene. After school Tom performed in such places as Beijing, Seoul, Bangkok, Nepal, Australia, Taipei, and Singapore. In addition to the Speakeasy Jazz band Tom currently performs as part of The Groove Cats, and Jazz City.
On vocals and bass guitar, Shannon Bizzy is known for her smooth, sultry, seductive voice. She studied voice and electric bass at Musicians Institute Hollywood. Her vocal style is unique, characterized by her use of scatting and eagerness to experiment with new sounds. She performed locally and abroad for 15 years before moving to Crestline and opening Bizzyland, a small event and gathering venue. She now plays with the Speakeasy Jazz Quartet and the Groove Cats.
Freelance Bassist and composer Baba Elefante was nominated as one of the nation’s top bass players in a Bass Player Magazine poll. Baba has released 2 solo CD’s “Watch For One” and Bassic Christmas (an all bass Christmas CD) as well as 2 CD’s with Toxic Jazz featuring Eric Marienthal, Ronnie Ciago, David Jennings and Dave Murdy. His studio work spans television, movies and records including the 1995 Universal movie “The Hunted”. He has recorded and or performed with jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove, saxophonists Tom Scott, Pete Christlieb, Justo Almario, Eric Marienthal, and Brandon Fields.
David Hitchings is a professional drummer who has been freelancing in the Southern California area for over 40 years. He graduated from Hemet High School in 1982, where he played drums for three years and recorded three albums with the school’s award-winning Jazz Ensemble. Although David’s first love is jazz and contemporary big band music, his versatility as a musician enables him to play everything from musical theater to free improvisation, and in ensembles ranging from worship bands to symphony orchestras. David has backed many famous entertainers, from Carol Channing, Bob Hope, Don Rickles, Regis Philbin, and Frank Sinatra Jr.
Steve Alaniz plays saxophone and woodwinds. He has performed at Ronny Scott’s in London, and the Monteux and North Sea Jazz Festivals. He’s played with notables such as Andy Williams, Natalie Cole, Jose Feliciano, The Temptations, The Buckinghams, and The O’Jays. The Southern California native was honored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for the CBS Drama Series Guiding Light.