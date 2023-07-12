SkyPark Stampede
Saturday, July 22
SkyPark at Santa’s Village is hosting SkyPark Stampede, a rip-roarin’ country-themed party on Saturday, July 22nd. Enjoy live country music from The Dirty Sea and guest-favorite, Michael Austin, mechanical bull rides, line dancing, sack-races, bull-head roping, and a special on-site broadcast by KFROG.
MCH Le Grand Picnic
Rose Garden
Sunday, July 23
An annual major fund raising event for MCH Foundation.
Classic Cars & Motorcycles Show
Lake Arrwhead Village
Saturday, July 29
A special fund raising event for Lake Arrowhead Rotary Club.
Tunes in the Park at SkyPark
Every Friday nights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m, enjoy live music, dancing, food and fun at SkyPark at Santa’s Village with friends and family.
Summer Concert Series at Lake Gregory
The Friday Night Summer Concert Series at Lake Gregory take place every Friday through September. The Friday Market starts at 4 p.m. and the concert starts at 5 p.m.