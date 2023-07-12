SkyPark Stampede

Saturday, July 22

SkyPark at Santa’s Village is hosting SkyPark Stampede, a rip-roarin’ country-themed party on Saturday, July 22nd.  Enjoy live country music from The Dirty Sea and guest-favorite, Michael Austin, mechanical bull rides, line dancing, sack-races, bull-head roping, and a special on-site broadcast by KFROG.

MCH Le Grand Picnic

Rose Garden

Sunday, July 23

An annual major fund raising event for MCH Foundation.

Classic Cars & Motorcycles Show

Lake Arrwhead Village

Saturday, July 29

A special fund raising event for Lake Arrowhead Rotary Club.

Tunes in the Park at SkyPark

Every Friday nights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m, enjoy live music, dancing, food and fun at SkyPark at Santa’s Village with friends and family.

Summer Concert Series at Lake Gregory

The Friday Night Summer Concert Series at Lake Gregory take place every Friday through September. The Friday Market starts at 4 p.m. and the concert starts at 5 p.m.