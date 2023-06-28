The Eagle has landed

Come fly with us and explore the Universe.
Join us for our Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 1st and Sunday, July 2nd. We will be open from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. Enjoy a tour of the facility, shopping in Star Gazer’s Gift Shop, and safe viewing of solar activity through our research-grade telescope.
First program starts at 10 a.m. Second program starts at 12, noon. Children, 15 years and younger, are $8.00 each. Adults, 16 and older, are $12.00. Don’t delay…call (909)-336-1699 today for reservations. Please speak slowly and clearly so we can return your call. Visit our website for more information and future programs. www.mountain-skies.org
Mountain Skies Astronomical Society (MSAS)
MSAS Astronomy Village Observatory & Science Center
2001 Observatory Way, Lake Arrowhead, CA. 92352
(909) 336-1699