On Friday, June 30, The Lake House in Cedar Glen is hosting the 4th of July’s First Friday social. The community is invited to meet the featured artists, Linda Brown and Julia Aubrey. Hors D’oeuvres and wine will be served. 10% of the event sales will be donated to Rim of the World Historical Society. The event is open to the public.
A Southern California native, Linda Brown grew up with equal passions for nature and art. Becoming a professional landscape artist was inevitable. Essentially self-taught in the basics of oil painting, she has been painting most of her life. She has worked relentlessly in the field and studio, as well as study with contemporary masters Ralph Oberg, Matt Smith, and Kathleen Dunphy, to perfect her craft.
Julia Aubrey is a gourd artist who has taught herself to wood burn, carve and weave on gourds through the Internet and books, spending numerous hours on each piece. She uses acrylics, dyes, colored pencils, two part epoxy, beads, and materials found in nature to accent her art. Through the support and encouragement of clients and family she has grown her talent and hopes to continue for many years to come.