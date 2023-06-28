Commending Independence Day Festivities
LAKE ARROWHEAD - The Arrowhead Lake Association (ALA) is set to host the spectacular Fireworks Spectacular on Sunday, July 2, at 9 p.m., dazzling spectators above the lake.
General manager of ALA, Bob Mattison, enthusiastically invites all to witness the captivating nighttime display this Sunday at 9 p.m.
In the afternoon of the same day, ALA is proudly presenting a series of captivating airplane flyovers for the enjoyment of all attendees.
“Simply look up,” encouraged Susie Newman, the organizer of the annual flyover. Her husband, Rob Harrison, will be piloting The Tumbling Bear - Zin 142 C at 6:30 p.m., joined by several other talented aviators, including Tony Higa with the Pitts Special S1S at 5:30 p.m., the North American T-6 Texan Formation at 5:45 p.m., the Palm Springs Air Museum Warbirds at 6 p.m., George Watson with the Beechcraft T-34 Mentor at 6:15 p.m., and the Dawn Patrol Formation RVs at 6:45 p.m. The morning flyover will feature the Mooney Cessna at 11:30 a.m. and the PT-19 Fairchild PT-17 Stearman at 11:45 a.m.
As a cherished tradition, over a thousand ALA members will gather on their boats in the lake to relish the fireworks spectacle, while others will join friends and families in the comfort of their homes, boasting direct views of the show.
For an optimal vantage point, Lake Arrowhead Village stands as the ideal locale to witness the fireworks. Several Village restaurants will offer exclusive seating and dining options for patrons with advance reservations.
NOTICE: REPORT ILLEGAL FIREWORKS
Law enforcement authorities in the County strongly remind all residents and visitors to Rim communities that the possession of fireworks, even those labeled as “safe and sane,” remains illegal in unincorporated areas of San Bernardino County.
Violators may face charges and assume liability for any damages resulting from the unsafe use of fireworks.
Fire and law enforcement agencies are intensifying their efforts to enforce fireworks regulations to ensure public safety. Smuggling illegal fireworks can lead to fines of up to $1,250 and potential arrests. It is strongly encouraged to anonymously report any instances of illegal fireworks, as they pose serious risks such as fires, injuries, fatalities, distress to war veterans, and harm to pets. To report illegal fireworks, please contact the local fire department and the sheriff’s office.