Get ready for the 13th Annual Lake Arrowhead Brewfest, a sensational celebration of craft beer, community collaboration, and local businesses on Saturday, September 9 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Presented by the Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Lake Arrowhead Brewing Company and Mountain Brew Club, this event promises an unforgettable experience.
Lake Arrowhead Brewfest is more than just a beer festival; it’s a testament to the bonds of community and friendship formed over craft beer.
Again, ALA’s Tavern Bay Beach Club sets the stage for a breathtaking backdrop to this year’s Brewfest experience. Attendees can enjoy spectacular lakefront views, delectable food, live music, and dancing. Renowned local musicians, including Dave Bennett, Shannon Bizzy, Angela Riggio from Superlark, and more, will form a band exclusively for Brewfest.
Savor local flavors from local food purveyors including Lake Lakefront Taproom, Jetties Waterfront Kitchen + Bar and Twin Peaks and Top Town Farmer’s Market.
For an elevated experience, sign up for the VIP Tent, featuring catered food and wine courtesy of Sycamore Ranch Winery alongside the impressive beer roster.
Secure your tickets at www.LakeArrowheadBrewfest.com. Plus, after Brewfest, continue your craft beer journey by exploring the incredible breweries and restaurants showcased at the event.
ALA’s Tavern Bay Beach Club is located at 28399 North Shore Road, Lake Arrowhead.
The growth and evolution of our Lake Arrowhead Brewfest over the last 13 years reflects the growing importance of the Craft Brew industry in the Greater Inland Empire. In mountain communities of Lake Arrowhead, the Craft Brew Industry is led by Lake Arrowhead Brewing Company. The stories of our Festival breweries are as fascinating as their brews! These are traditional small businesses, entrepreneurs who share community and family values with their customers. They support each other and collaborate in order to grow their industry. The explosion of growth in the Brew Industry is vital to the Southern California economy.