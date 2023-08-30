Brewfest_Logo-2023-CMYK-4-color

Get ready for the 13th Annual Lake Arrowhead Brewfest, a sensational celebration of craft beer, community collaboration, and local businesses on Saturday, September 9 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Presented by the Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Lake Arrowhead Brewing Company and Mountain Brew Club, this event promises an unforgettable experience.