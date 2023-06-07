On Sunday, June 4, Rim seniors participated at the Class of 2023 Boat Parade along the shoreline of Lake Arrowhead.
Seniors, their family members and teachers coordinated with Arrowhead Lake Association for the boat parade.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
On Sunday, June 4, Rim seniors participated at the Class of 2023 Boat Parade along the shoreline of Lake Arrowhead.
Seniors, their family members and teachers coordinated with Arrowhead Lake Association for the boat parade.
McKenzie Ski School team members performed a ‘pyramid’ show skiing past all the boats in celebration of these seniors graduation.