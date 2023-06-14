LAKE ARROWHEAD — The highly anticipated 2023 water ski races organized by the Lake Arrowhead Water Ski Club begins this Saturday.
Founded by late Mac McKenzie and June Lockhart in 1947, the ski club will celebrate its 76th anniversary this Fall. June Lockhart, a renowned American actress famous for her roles in classic films like A Christmas Carol and Meet Me in St. Louis, as well as beloved TV series such as Lassie and Lost in Space, served as the club’s first president. Meanwhile, Mac McKenzie established the esteemed Lake Arrowhead Water Ski School located in Lake Arrowhead Village.
Scheduled for June 17th, June 24th, July 29th, and August 5th, the 2023 ski races promise a series of thrilling and action-packed events that will undoubtedly captivate both participants and spectators.
Nikki Yedor, a representative from the Ski Club, recently announced the dedication of the first race to Linda Peckham, while the second race on June 24th will pay homage to the late ‘Doc’ Gary Anderson.
The ski race will commence promptly at 5:15 p.m., and all participants are required to check in at the ALA Marina no later than 4:15 p.m. This exciting event welcomes skiers who are members of USA Water Ski and Sport, ensuring that safety and enjoyment remain top priorities for all involved.
In a heartfelt appeal, the Ski Club is seeking assistance from boat owners to serve as race patrols. The Club greatly appreciates the support of volunteers, whose contributions are essential for maintaining smooth operations and ensuring the safety of the races.
Taking place in the main channel of the picturesque lake, the ski race will begin in front of the ALA building, guiding skilled skiers towards Lake Arrowhead Village before looping back. Depending on the race’s level, multiple laps can be observed either from the shoreline or by boat, offering spectators breathtaking views of the thrilling action on the water.
For further details regarding participation as a skier or volunteering opportunities, interested individuals are encouraged to contact Nikki Yedor at 714-323-8944 or via email at waterski4funn@gmail.com.