water-ski-races.jpg
Photo credit: Nikki Yedor

LAKE ARROWHEAD — The highly anticipated 2023 water ski races organized by the Lake Arrowhead Water Ski Club begins this Saturday.

Founded by late Mac McKenzie and June Lockhart in 1947, the ski club will celebrate its 76th anniversary this Fall. June Lockhart, a renowned American actress famous for her roles in classic films like A Christmas Carol and Meet Me in St. Louis, as well as beloved TV series such as Lassie and Lost in Space, served as the club’s first president. Meanwhile, Mac McKenzie established the esteemed Lake Arrowhead Water Ski School located in Lake Arrowhead Village.