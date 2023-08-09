julie-jimmy-saunders.jpg

Uniting for Hope and Research

On September 2, 2023, the spirit of giving, camaraderie, and determination will once again take center stage as the 4th Annual JIMMY SWIMS Cancer Charity Swim Event unfolds at the ALA’s Burnt Mill Beach Club. Set against the tranquil backdrop of Lake Arrowhead, this remarkable event promises to be a morning of inspiration and unity, all in support of Thyroid Cancer Research at UCLA.