Uniting for Hope and Research
On September 2, 2023, the spirit of giving, camaraderie, and determination will once again take center stage as the 4th Annual JIMMY SWIMS Cancer Charity Swim Event unfolds at the ALA’s Burnt Mill Beach Club. Set against the tranquil backdrop of Lake Arrowhead, this remarkable event promises to be a morning of inspiration and unity, all in support of Thyroid Cancer Research at UCLA.
At the break of dawn, at 6 a.m., participants will gather to embark on a journey of hope, resilience, and shared purpose. The Blue Jay Bay will transform into a haven of solidarity, as swimmers from various walks of life come together to make a splash in the fight against cancer. In a display of commitment to safety, the Blue Jay Bay will be exclusively dedicated to the event, closed to the public during the duration of the swim. With the Lake Patrol and emergency agencies on standby, swimmers will take to the waters, guided by Jimmy Sanders himself, a beacon of strength and inspiration.
For Jimmy Sanders, the founder of JIMMY SWIMS and a Stage 4 Papillary Thyroid Cancer Patient, this event is a testament to his unwavering determination to make a difference. With an impressive total of over $170,000 raised from previous events, JIMMY SWIMS continues to be a vital source of funding for groundbreaking research into novel treatments and interventions for metastasized papillary thyroid cancer. By partnering with the Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation, the event supports the pioneering work of Dr. Christiaan Schiepers in this critical field.
“I embarked on the challenge of swimming across the lake, not only as a personal endeavor but also with the families affected by this relentless ailment in my heart and mind,” shares Jimmy Sanders, reflecting on the deeper purpose behind his remarkable journey.
Jimmy’s personal battle with Stage 4 Papillary Thyroid Cancer, which had even spread to his lungs, fueled his determination to push beyond his limits. Having undergone multiple rounds of Radioactive Iodine Therapy (RAI) to combat the tumor’s growth, Jimmy’s resilience shone brightly. His decision to embrace a fourth round of RAI in 2020, combined with his passion for swimming, birthed the concept of JIMMY SWIMS—an event that not only unites a community but also channels hope into tangible contributions for cancer research.
The road has been far from easy for Jimmy, with a turning point in November 2021 when a sizable tumor was removed from his lung. This necessitated the removal of part of his diaphragm. Despite these challenges, Jimmy’s spirit remained unbroken, and genetic testing led to the discovery of a specific form of oral chemotherapy that offered a new avenue of treatment. Over sixteen months on this regimen, Jimmy’s determination has witnessed tumor shrinkage, though a persistent tumor requires targeted radiation. Throughout this journey, swimming has emerged as a therapeutic haven—a respite for his psyche and a fortifying force for his body.
From its humble inception in 2020, JIMMY SWIMS has grown into a community-wide movement. Transitioning into 2021, the event welcomed participants from the Lake Arrowhead community and beyond, showcasing the power of unity in the face of adversity. The momentum continued into 2022, with over 80 individuals, including swimmers, paddle boarders, kayakers, and other human-powered vessels, joining hands for this noble cause.
Looking forward to 2023, Jimmy’s aspiration remains steadfast—to rally the community, old friends, and new allies in the fight against cancer. This year, the event welcomes a 4-time Olympic medalist, alongside her nephew Max, a CIF medalist, who swam with the participants in the previous year. The excitement is palpable, with bets placed on who will be the first to conquer the swim.
For those inspired to swim alongside Jimmy Sanders or contribute to this remarkable cause, visit JimmySwims.org and be a part of the journey towards a future where cancer’s grip is weakened, and hope prevails.