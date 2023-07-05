July is synonymous with fun in the sun. In the northern hemisphere, July is typically characterized by sunny days, warm weather and long hours of daylight, making it an ideal month to enjoy a little rest and relaxation. Though it might be a great time for some R&R, July also boasts an interesting history. As revelers soak up some sun this summer, they can ponder these fun facts about the month of July.

1. July is named after a person whose been famous for thousands of years. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, Roman dictator Julis Caesar developed the precursor to the Gregorian calendar used today. Though that made him worthy of a month named in his honor, it didn’t do much to protect him during his life, as Caesar was famously assassinated in 44 B.C.