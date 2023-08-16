Last Tuesday, August 8, 2023, the Rotary Governor from District 5330, Governor Jamie Zinn, visited the Rotary Club of Lake Arrowhead.

“It is with immense pride that I stand before you today, as a Governor,” said Zinn. “Our Rotary collaborative efforts have yielded outstanding results, a testament to our dedication and commitment. The achievements we’ve attained speak volumes about our unity and enthusiasm, which shines through in every facet of our work.”