Last Tuesday, August 8, 2023, the Rotary Governor from District 5330, Governor Jamie Zinn, visited the Rotary Club of Lake Arrowhead.
“It is with immense pride that I stand before you today, as a Governor,” said Zinn. “Our Rotary collaborative efforts have yielded outstanding results, a testament to our dedication and commitment. The achievements we’ve attained speak volumes about our unity and enthusiasm, which shines through in every facet of our work.”
Shortly after her opening statement, Zinn recognized club member and treasurer Jeri Simpson who recently chaired the Rotary Classic Car & Motorcycle Show for her outstanding effort.
“I often reflect on the journey that brought me to this moment, to this stage of impacting lives through Rotary,” said Zinn. “It reminds me of the fervor that ignited my passion for this organization. A few years back, our community service project took us to a special place. I vividly recall one day when I encountered Jack Cooperman, whose heartwarming connection with special athletes left an indelible mark on my perspective. As I watched those skiers conquer challenges on the mountainside, I witnessed an inspiring display of resilience. That was my ‘aha’ moment, my realization that Rotary was my true calling. This was the passion that ignited the fire within me when I watched them ski.”
“I must also acknowledge our RI’s president - Gordon’s unwavering dedication to mental health awareness, a cause close to his heart due to his brother’s struggles,” Zinn added. “Mental health, like physical health, deserves our attention, care, and compassion. It’s a matter of saving lives, of extending a hand to those who need it most. Let’s rally together to destigmatize mental health issues, for they are as vital as any physical ailment. This is a rallying cry for us, as people of action, to bring change to our communities.”
Zinn emphasized that Rotary’s impact isn’t just about speeches or gestures; it’s about channeling our passion into tangible results, “It’s about being there for each other, for our families, and for our communities. We are more than a mere gathering – we are the driving force behind positive change.”
“We’re introducing new ways to connect and collaborate,” said Zinn. “Our podcasts, videos, and online platforms are vehicles for sharing our successes, inspiring others, and making our voices heard. Rotary’s community heroes, individuals who embody our values, will be celebrated, showcasing the spirit that sets us apart.”
Zinn asked members in attendance to remember why they were drawn to Rotary, what ignited them that spark within them. “Our collective effort, our resilience, and our determination make us agents of change. Let’s continue working together, making a real difference, and celebrating the impact we create,”urged Zinn.
Club president Teri Ostlie then presented a book for Zinn to autograph - It is an ongoing literacy project where the Rotary Club donates a book each week to Rim elementary schools.
The Rotary Club of Lake Arrowhead meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. at the Twin Peaks Community Center located on Grandview Road by the Rotary Centennial Park. For more information, visit